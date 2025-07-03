Don’t let fireworks end in a missing pet – Preparing your furry friends for 4th of July festivities

Did you know that July 5 is the busiest day for animal shelters nationwide? More pets get lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year.

While July 4th for us means hotdogs, family, and fireworks, it can be very frightening for our furry companions. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind before your 4th of July festivities begin.

Keep Pets Indoors During Fireworks

Fireworks are loud, unpredictable, and frightening to many animals. Even pets who are usually calm can panic when they hear sudden booms and crackles. Keep your pets inside, preferably in a quiet, secure room away from windows. Closing blinds and curtains can help muffle the sound and block flashing lights.

Make Sure Your Pet Has Proper ID

In case your pet escapes, having up-to-date ID tags and a microchip with current contact information can make all the difference in reuniting quickly. Check that your pet’s collar is secure and that the ID tag is readable. Microchips are even better! ID tags can be purchased at common pet stores such as PetSmart or PetCo.

Create a Safe Space

Designate a calm area where your pet feels safe. This might include a crate with soft bedding, their favorite toys, and an item that smells like you (like a worn t-shirt). Playing white noise or soft music can help drown out firework sounds.

Exercise Earlier in the Day

Take your dog for a walk or playtime well before fireworks are expected. A tired pet is usually a calmer pet. Avoid walking your pet during fireworks as loud noises may startle them and cause them to run.

Avoid Bringing Pets to Firework Events

Even if your pet is typically well-behaved in crowds, fireworks can trigger unexpected reactions. Leave pets at home rather than exposing them to noisy, unfamiliar situations.

Keep Hazardous Items Out of Reach

Be mindful of party supplies and foods that can be harmful to pets. Keep alcoholic drinks, chocolate, grapes, and foods with artificial sweeteners like xylitol far from curious noses. Also, never let pets chew on glow sticks or sparklers, which can be toxic or cause internal damage.

Independence Day is meant to be enjoyed by all members of the family — including the four-legged ones. With a little planning and care, you can help your pets stay calm and safe throughout the festivities. If you’re unsure how your pet will react to fireworks, it’s always better to err on the side of caution.

A little preparation goes a long way in making the holiday enjoyable for everyone!