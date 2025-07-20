Easing back-to-school anxiety: How to support your child’s mental health this school year

Summer is almost done and the new school year will be here before we know it– bringing up lots of feelings, excitement, and anxiety for kids.

If your child or someone you know struggles with their mental health during the school year, help is available. Even if your child does not struggle with mental health issues, it’s easy for anyone to feel nervous as a new school year looms! Here are some tips for talking to your student about their mental health before they hit the hallways.

Going Back to School May Trigger Stress

Try the following steps to reduce anxiety about returning to the classroom:

Resume school routines at home a few days/weeks prior

Arrange playdates with peers

Visit the school, and rehearse drop-off

Validate your child’s feelings

Understanding Mental Health in Childhood

Mental health in childhood includes emotional milestones, social skills, and coping with problems, Relationships and environments influence children’s well-being and development. Early diagnosis and access to services improves outcomes for children with mental health conditions.

Talking Openly with Your Child

It’s important to create a safe space, be open and approachable, and use age-appropriate language. Be sure to listen actively and give your child their full attention while they are talking. Encourage creative expression, and most importantly, be patient and supportive. Avoid immediate solutions and seek professional health if needed.

Need more help? The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health manages and delivers the services and supports necessary to improve the quality of life for citizens coping with mental distress.

For more information and resources, please visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website.