Essential firework safety tips for the a fun 4th of July

As the 4th of July approaches, Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish families are gearing up for celebrations filled with barbecues, parades, and, of course, fireworks.

While fireworks can be a dazzling way to mark the holiday, they also come with serious risks if not handled properly. Each year, thousands of people—many of them children—are injured in firework-related accidents.

To ensure your celebration remains safe and enjoyable, it’s essential to follow some basic firework safety guidelines.

Know the Law

Before buying or using fireworks, check your local laws and regulations. Some cities and states have restrictions or bans on certain types of fireworks. Ignoring these rules can lead to fines—or worse, accidents.

Choose a Safe Location

Always use fireworks outdoors, away from buildings, dry grass, trees, and anything flammable. Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case of fire.

Use Fireworks Responsibly

Never let children handle fireworks and only light one firework at a time. Never point or throw fireworks at another person, and dont try to relight a “dud” firework—wait 20 minutes and soak it in water.

Protect Yourself

Wear safety glasses and keep spectators at a safe distance. Sparklers, often considered safe for kids, burn at temperatures of about 2,000°F—hot enough to cause serious burns.

Dispose Properly

After the show, douse all used fireworks in water before discarding them in a metal trash can away from any structures.

By following these simple safety tips, you can help prevent injuries and ensure a memorable, fun, and safe Independence Day for everyone. Happy 4th of July!