Four ways to protect yourself during Cold and Flu Season

As the cold and flu season sets in, staying healthy becomes a top priority. With germs circulating everywhere, it’s easy to feel like you’re just one sneeze away from being under the weather.

Don’t worry—there are plenty of ways to minimize your risk of getting sick or spreading germs to others. Here are some simple yet effective tips from Thibodaux Regional Health System to help you stay well throughout the season!

Cold and Flu Season Tip #1 – Avoid touching your face. Your eyes, nose and mouth are the entry points for viruses. Avoid touching your face to prevent germs from entering your body.

Cold and Flu Season Tip #2 – Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette. Help stop the spread of germs by coughing and sneezing into your elbow, not your hands. This small action can prevent others from getting sick!

Cold and Flu Season Tip #3 – Stay home if you are sick. If you’re feeling unwell, stay home to avoid spreading germs to others. Taking time to recover not only helps you heal but protects those around you.

Cold and Flu Season Top #4 – Stay hydrated. Keeping your body hydrated helps it function at its best including your immune system. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day to support overall health and recovery during cold and flu season.

For more healthy tips and tricks, visit Thibodaux Regional Health System on Facebook.