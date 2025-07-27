Getting Back in Shape – by Thad Angelloz

It has been several years since I was in any kind of discernible shape other than round, especially as it relates to my mid-section.

The truth is ever since our twin boys were born in 2015 my weight has steadily climbed in an upward trajectory.

Leading up to my son leaving for Marine boot camp I did not even want to venture on to the scale. Looking at pictures of myself got me depressed.

With my very fit eldest son closing in on leaving for Parris Island I decided I would set out to change things.

In mid-June I began this process by eliminating soft drinks and fast food. My advice is starting something like this is best done in baby steps. This led to my last text exchange with my son on Tuesday, June 24.

The message was lengthy and included a lot of dad stuff that I will not share here. The section I will call out is the following:

“You have already won one battle as you have gotten me, your beyond proud father, to begin my journey of living a healthier life. Just as you are beginning your transformation, I begin mine. I want to make you proud of me the next time I see you in September. You don’t need to make me proud of you because I am, have been, and always will be!”

Sometimes you just need a prompt to kick start a change and God bless my son for being that for me.

On Tuesday, June 24, I downloaded a couch to 5K app for my phone. The reason I did this was I previously had success using a similar app in my early 30s when I dropped a bunch of weight.

No doubt those first few workouts were beyond difficult. Being sore was commonplace for this 45-year-old father of four.

However, as I complete my fifth week of training today, I am up to running for extended periods of time. Combined with my dietary changes that included cutting out soft drinks, fast food, and employing intermittent fasting, I have started seeing the results of my efforts.

When I set out to do this, I wanted to lose around 40 pounds during the 13 weeks my son was away at boot camp.

I am happy to report I am well on my way as I have shed close to 25 pounds at the time in which you are reading this column.

By no means am I there yet but I must tell you it feels good to know I have started something and am sticking to it.

I must also admit what I am doing is nowhere near as difficult as what my son is encountering at Marine boot camp. On Sunday, he will be entering Phase 2 of his training having just completed a week of combat water survival training.

To date, we have received two letters from our son informing us that he is doing well while letting us know how much he misses everyone and longs for a home cooked meal. As we were reminded by others before he began this boot camp endeavor, no news is good news, so having received two unalarming letters at this point is great.

We appreciate any prayers and/or good vibes you can send our way as our young man continues to work toward his goal of becoming a United States Marine.