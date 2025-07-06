Good stretches to counteract sitting all day

Many of us spend hours sitting at our desks– often without realizing how much it’s affecting our bodies.

Prolonged sitting can often lead to poor posture, tight muscles and decreased circulation. You may find that this can result in chronic back pain, neck stiffness and even reduced mobility. Luckily, there are things you can do to help combat this. Read on for a few helpful tips and stretches to help get you stretching and on your feet.

Move around during the day

One of the best ways to combat the effects of sitting is to get in regular movement. Take breaks to stand throughout the day, walk around, or do a quick stretch to re-energize your body. Even small breaks can make a big difference.

Try these stretches to loosen your muscles

Head and shoulder stretches:

Neck stretches: Gently roll your head side to side and forward and back.

Upper trap stretch: Tilt your head to one side while gently pulling down with the opposite hand.

Arm Stretches

Overhead reach: Extend each arm overhead and reach upward. Repeat on the other side.

Upper body stretch: Interlace your fingers, push your palms up and reach slightly back.

Torso Stretches

Pectoralis stretch: Interlace your fingers behind your back and push your chest out.

Trunk rotation: Sit upright and gently twist your torso to one side, using the chair back for support.

Leg Stretches

Hip and knee stretch: Pull one knee toward your chest while seated or lying down.

Hamstring stretch: While standing or sitting, extend one leg forward and reach toward your toes.

Taking a few minutes each day to move and stretch can have a big impact on your physical health. Incorporating movement into your routine helps reduce tension, improve posture and boost your energy levels. Explore other ways to move with these five yoga poses to try. Make stretching a daily habit and feel the difference.