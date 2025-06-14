Here’s to you, Dad: How to spend Father’s Day on the Bayou

Written by Explore Houma – If you’re trying to figure out what to do for Dad this Father’s Day, look no further than right here in Louisiana’s Bayou Country. Whether he’s into fishing, history, good food or just kicking back with family, Houma’s got everything you need to make his day special — no need to go far.

Start the day off with something adventurous. If your dad loves the outdoors, surprise him with an early morning airboat tour through the marsh. Places like Annie Miller’s Son’s Swamp and Marsh Tours or Airboat Tours by Arthur offer up-close views of local wildlife and a cool way to explore the bayou. If he’d rather take it slow, book a half-day fishing charter — the kind where you bring a cooler, soak up the sun, and reel in a few reds or specks while swapping stories. Coco Marina or Reelin Good Charters are solid bets.

After you’ve worked up an appetite, grab lunch at Big Mike’s BBQ. If Dad’s a meat-lover, it’s a no-brainer — brisket, ribs, and all the sides he could ever want. Or, if he’s in the mood for seafood, Cajun Critters has all the Cajun classics, from fried catfish to boiled shrimp, and the atmosphere is just as fun as the food.

Once everyone’s full and maybe a little sleepy, head over to the Regional Military Museum. It’s a hidden gem with tanks, uniforms, and tons of cool artifacts that dads (and grandpas) tend to geek out over. If he’s more into southern charm and local history, Southdown Plantation & Museum is another great option.

Later in the day, check out what’s happening downtown. Bayou Terrebonne Distillers usually has something going on — live music, cocktails, and maybe even a mechanical bull if the vibe is right. It’s a fun place to unwind and enjoy the evening, especially if Dad likes a good old-fashioned or whiskey on the rocks.

If you’ve got little ones, swing by the Terrebonne Parish Library’s “Donuts with Dad” event. It’s low-key, sweet (literally), and a great way to start or end the day with younger kids.

At the end of it all, it’s not about packing in a full itinerary — it’s about letting Dad relax, laugh, and feel appreciated. And here in Houma, where the food is always good and the people know how to enjoy the moment, Father’s Day kind of plans itself.

Happy Father’s Day, y’all — make it one to remember.