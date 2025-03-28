Hoppin’ down the bayou trail

By Tara Morvant Down here in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, Easter ain’t just a Sunday, it’s a whole season of joy, ya know? We start off with our big ole Easter egg hunts, where them little ones scamper ’round like crawfish on hot sand, searchin’ for them brightly colored treasures. Then, there’s the blessin’ of the boats, a sight to behold, where every vessel from shrimp boats to pirogues gets a sprinkle for safe journeys and bountiful catches. And don’t get me started on the food, sha! We got tables laden with crawfish étouffée, jambalaya and shrimp, all shared with a side of warm laughter and tall tales. Easter in the Bayou, it’s a time for gatherin’, for reflectin’, and for celebratin’ life’s blessin’s, the way only we Cajuns know how. Make your way down the bunny trail with these upcoming Easter-themed events in Bayou Country. Bayou Blue Recreation’s Annual Spring Fling | Saturday, April 5: Taking place at 200 Mazerac St. Houma, from 9 AM – 5PM, the annual Spring Fling Craft Show will offer free Easter bunny pictures, an Easter egg hunt, and bounce houses for kids, and a conrhole tournament will be held inside!

Family Easter Egg Hunt | Sunday, April 6: Join the fun at the Bayou Country Sports Park from 3 – 6 PM. This event is free and open to the public. There will be games, children’s activities, and a community Easter egg hunt, which is scheduled to begin at 5 PM.

10th Annual Easter Eggstravangaza | Saturday, April 12: Get ready for an egg-citing day of fun! Join Krewe of Aquarius for the 10th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza at the Downtown Houma – Courthouse Square from 11 AM – 2 PM. Free entry for everyone. Meet he Easter Bunny, enjoy fun outdoor games, and Easter egg hunt, snacks and candy, plus enter for a chance to win a freebicycle! Bring the whole family and let’s make this Easter unforgettable!

BCCM Bitty Bunny Bash | Saturday, April 19: Bayou Country Children’s Museum, a tri-parish Children’s museum is having an Easter event! Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM BCCM will have an event is featuring festive crafts, games, Easter bunny photos, and an easter egg hunt! Family friendly fun!