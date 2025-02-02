How sweet it is to be loved BAYOU

By Tara Morvant with Explore Houma – Celebrate love Louisiana-style this Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable escape to Houma, where romance meets the beauty of the bayou. Whether you’re planning a date night, a weekend getaway, or something off the beaten path, this itinerary has everything you need for a dreamy holiday.

Start your Valentine’s Day with a delightful brunch at Lumiere’s Blues & Jazz Bistro or Downtown Jeaux, where the mimosas flow and the beignets are always fresh. The cozy atmosphere and mouthwatering menu set the tone for the perfect day.

Explore the bayou together and take a scenic swamp tour and marvel at the natural beauty of Terrebonne Parish. For a more intimate experience, rent a kayak from PAC Kayak Rental and paddle through the winding waterways hand in hand.

Indulge in some retail therapy as you stroll through charming shops in downtown Houma and savor a romantic dinner for two. Enjoy fresh Gulf seafood or classic Cajun dishes paired with a glass of wine at Christiano Ristorante. Don’t forget to share a decadent dessert!

Complete your evening with a romantic stay at Grand Bayou Noir, where Southern hospitality and cozy accommodations make your visit unforgettable. Add a special touch with champagne or chocolate-covered strawberries in your room.

Celebrate love where the bayou meets charm—plan your Valentine’s Day adventure in Houma today!