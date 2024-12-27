How to keep your pet comfortable and happy during New Year’s Eve Celebrations

As we approach New Year’s Eve, the air is filled with excitement and festivities– but the bright lights and loud bangs of fireworks can be hard for our furry friends to endure.

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to ensure your pets are safe and comfortable while you celebrate the new year. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to keep your pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Create a Safe, Quiet Space – The first step in protecting your pet from the noise and chaos of fireworks is to provide a quiet, comfortable space where they can feel secure. Choose a room in your home that’s farthest from the sounds of the fireworks, such as a basement, closet, or interior room without windows. Make the space cozy by adding their favorite blanket or bed, along with some toys to help distract them.

Soundproof the Room – To minimize the impact of the fireworks’ sounds, consider soundproofing the room. Close all windows, curtains, and doors, and use heavy drapes to block out noise. You can also play calming music or white noise to help mask the sounds of the fireworks. There are even special “calming” playlists available online designed to soothe anxious pets.

Provide a Secure Environment – Pets, especially dogs, are known to try and escape when they’re frightened. They may chew through doors, break windows, or jump fences in an attempt to flee from the frightening noise. To avoid this, make sure your pet is indoors and that all windows, doors, and gates are secure. If your pet is prone to bolting, make sure they’re always on a leash when taken outside, even for bathroom breaks.

Exercise Your Pet Beforehand – Before the fireworks begin, take your dog for a long walk or play with your cat to tire them out. A physically exhausted pet is more likely to rest or sleep through the noise, reducing their anxiety. Just be sure to do this earlier in the day, as you don’t want to take your pet out for a walk when the fireworks are already starting.

Consider Calming Aids – There are many calming products available for pets that can help reduce anxiety during stressful events like fireworks. Some popular options include:

Calming Collars: These collars release pheromones that have a calming effect on pets. Products like Adaptil for dogs and Comfort Zone for cats are designed to mimic the calming signals a mother animal would give her young.

Thundershirt: A Thundershirt is a wrap that applies gentle, constant pressure to a pet’s body, providing a sense of security and comfort. Many pet owners report a reduction in anxiety when using a Thundershirt.

Calming Supplements: There are various natural supplements available that can help ease anxiety in pets, including treats and chews made with ingredients like melatonin. Always consult your veterinarian before giving your pet any new supplement.

Prescription Medication: If your pet suffers from severe anxiety, consult your vet. They may recommend medication to help them cope during stressful situations like fireworks.

Avoid Leaving Your Pet Alone – It’s important to stay home with your pet on New Year’s Eve, especially if they are prone to anxiety. Being alone in a stressful environment can heighten your pet’s fear. If you’re hosting a party, create a calm environment for your pet by limiting their exposure to the loud noise and the crowd. If possible, ask a family member to stay home and comfort the pet.

Keep Identification on Your Pet – Even if you take all the precautions to keep your pet safe, there’s still a risk they may become frightened and attempt to run away. Make sure your pet has proper identification, such as a collar with tags that include your phone number. Microchipping is also a great way to ensure your pet can be returned to you if they get lost.

Stay Calm Yourself – Pets are highly attuned to our emotions. If you remain calm and relaxed, your pet is more likely to feel secure. Avoid reacting to the noise or showing signs of stress, as this can make your pet feel that their fear is justified. Speak to them in a soothing voice and provide comfort when needed.

Plan for the Unexpected – Fireworks can sometimes go on longer than expected, or neighbors may set them off at unpredictable times. Be prepared for the possibility of your pet becoming scared or disoriented. Keep an eye on your pet, and check on them frequently to ensure they are doing okay. If your pet shows signs of extreme distress, it may be best to consult a veterinarian for advice on managing their anxiety.

Keep Your Pet’s Routine as Normal as Possible – Routine is important for pets, especially during stressful times. Try to stick to your pet’s regular feeding, exercise, and bathroom schedule. The consistency will help them feel more secure and grounded in a time of uncertainty.

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, but it’s also important to remember that not all of our pets will enjoy the festivities. With a little preparation and attention, you can enjoy ringing in the new year while ensuring that your pets remain safe, comfortable, and stress-free. Happy New Year to you and your beloved companions!