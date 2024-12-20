JANUARY 2024 TOP STORY: USS KIDD to temporarily move to Houma until 2025

With 12 days left until 2025, we’re celebrating a Year of News and looking back at the top stories the Times of Houma/Thibodaux brought you each month of 2024! Kicking off this past year, the Top Story of January 2024 was:

USS KIDD to Temporarily Move to Houma Until 2025

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum in Baton Rouge is pleased to announce the famous warship will be temporarily moving to Houma for repairs from April 2024 until May 2025.

“The USS KIDD has not had a major overall in over 60 years,” said Parks Stephenson, Executive Director of the USS KIDD Veterans Museum. “There have been local efforts to maintain her, but it has come time for her to go into dry dock for further repairs to make her even more authentic as a time capsule of 1945.” The project will encompass hull repair and reinforcement, superstructure repair, interior restoration and painting of the ship, as well as, the repair and upgrading of the docking cradle. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma will be responsible for completing these repairs.

Stephenson explained that the upkeep of the USS KIDD is important not just historically, but for Louisiana as a state. “As an attraction, the USS KIDD is both popular and unique. The USS KIDD Veterans Museum rates as the #1 non-sports attraction in Baton Rouge and the #2 attraction overall in the state,” explained Stephenson. “Her historical importance has been recognized by the U.S. Government, which lists the USS Kidd in the National Register of Historic Places and designates her as a National Historic Landmark.”

So, why was Houma selected to house this important monument? “We selected Houma because of the deep sense of community here,” said Stephenson. “We are so excited to have the USS KIDD there for the next year.” Tourists and locals will be able to enjoy tours on the USS KIDD during her tenure in Houma, bringing increased recognition and attention to the Terrebonne Parish area.