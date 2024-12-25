JULY 2024 TOP STORY: A Legacy of Passion and Dedication: Rob’s Donuts Shuts its Doors

With 6 days left until 2025, we’re celebrating a Year of News and looking back at the top stories the Times of Houma/Thibodaux brought you each month of 2024. Representing the middle of the year, the Top Story of July 2024 was:

A Legacy of Passion and Dedication: Rob’s Donuts Shuts its Doors

James Gaubert, the man behind the beloved Rob’s Donuts, has poured his heart and soul into creating delectable donuts for nearly five decades. The donut shop at 1001 St Mary Street in Thibodaux announced is closing on Sunday, July 28.

From humble beginnings as a young teenager to becoming a respected figure in the community, Gaubert’s story is one of unwavering commitment and resilience. His journey into the world of donut-making began around the age of 12. The small trailer housed the operation, where Gaubert honed his craft, eventually earning the moniker “Robert Donuts” after his brother, Robert. Over the years, Gaubert dedicated himself to perfecting his donut-making skills, gathering a wealth of experience and a loyal customer base.

However, Gaubert faced his fair share of challenges over the years. After a heart attack, he bounced back with determination, only to be confronted with a stroke in mid-January of this year. These health struggles, coupled with the lack of adequate assistance running the shop, led to the decision to close the doors of Rob’s Donuts. Gaubert’s unwavering work ethic, embodied by his staggering 100-hour workweeks over the last two to three decades, ultimately took a toll on his body, signaling the time to bid farewell.

“I took pride in what I did. I truly enjoyed what I did,” he admitted, “My dad told me years ago…get into something that you love to do because you got to do it a long time… It was like an adrenaline rush every day when I went to the donut shop, but I couldn’t wait to get in there and get going and see my customers. I’m just a people person.”

Gaubert urged young individuals to pursue their passions rather than chase money, emphasizing the fulfillment of doing what one loves. Gaubert’s profound sense of pride and enjoyment in his craft shone through each day as he delighted in serving his customers and relished the opportunity to interact with people.

Gaubert sees this new chapter as an opportunity for well-deserved rest, recognizing that he has given his all and is now time to spend time with his family and focus on his health.