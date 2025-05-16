Kids get a taste of entrepreneurship on Bayou Lemonade Day

Nearly 100 local young entrepreneurs participated in Bayou Lemonade Day on May 3. The local event is part of a larger, statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business.

Putting a local twist on the event, Bayou Lemonade Day focuses on providing children in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes with tools needed to have a successful lemonade stand. Community partners Synergy Bank, Raising Cane’s, Rouses Market, Terrebonne Parish Library System, and Lafourche Parish Library work together to create a Bayou Lemonade Day Kit which includes a child’s apron, money bag, cups, lemonade, a how-to-guide, and other fun items for kids to use at their stand.

Multiple random prizes were handed out throughout the day from Synergy Bank, Raising Cane’s, and Rouses. Winner of the Best Decorated Stand prize was awarded to Rowan Doiron and William Johnson of Raptor Refreshments. They received a prize pack that included a $50 VISA® gift card from Synergy Bank, $50 Rouses Market gift card, $50 Raising Canes gift card and prize basket, and two activity tote bags filled with prizes from Terrebonne Parish Library System.

“Running a lemonade stand is more than just a fun activity—it helps kids learn financial responsibility and nurtures the next generation of entrepreneurs, community leaders, and engaged citizens,” said Jerry Ledet, President and CEO of Synergy Bank. “We’re proud to support such a wonderful and impactful event in our community.”

Visit www.synergybank.com/lemonade to learn more and to view photos from Bayou Lemonade Day.