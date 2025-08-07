LDI launches updated mobile app ahead of peak Hurricane Season

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is encouraging residents to download the updated LDIConnect mobile app as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

The enhanced version of the app includes a wide range of innovative features to help citizens stay informed, protected and connected during the height of hurricane season, which falls on September 10. The app also provides quick access to resources like the LDI Storm Claim Center and Consumer Services contact information.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 of which are forecast to become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

“With the peak of hurricane season just around the corner, the new tools available on the LDIConnect app put important resources directly into your hands,” said Commissioner Temple. “I encourage every Louisiana resident to download or update the app today.”

LDIConnect now features built-in displays for live regional weather and other alerts, news releases, access to guides and other consumer services resources, reporting insurance fraud, videos and company and agent searches.

For more information, visit our website or call 1-800-259-5300. You can download the updated LDIConnect app in the App Store and Google Play.

