LDWF, NRA team up to provide free NRA Hunter Education online course

The National Rifle Association (NRA), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), has made its award-winning free hunter education online course available to Louisiana residents. Since inception of the program in 2017, NRA has provided nearly 220,000 students free online hunter education, fostering the interest and expansion of new hunters and shooters across the country.

“Promoting safe and ethical hunting is our priority. That’s why LDWF is proud to partner with the NRA to offer the public a free online option for hunter education certification,” said LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “This partnership expands access to this required course, giving more people the opportunity to get certified conveniently and at no cost.’’

“The NRA developed this free online course with one main goal in mind: to make it easier for new hunters to get into the field,” says Peter Churchbourne, Managing Director Hunting, Conservation and Ranges department and creator of the course. “We are pleased to partner with LDWF to bring this no-cost program to the residents of the Sportsman’s Paradise. NRA has been and will continue to be the leader in providing the very best hunter education and training in the country.”

To take the Louisiana specific NRA Hunter Education online course, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-and-trapper-educationor learn more about the NRA course by visiting https://nra.yourlearningportal.com/Course/HuntersEdActivityInfoPage.

Louisiana joins Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia as states that accept NRA Hunter Education as a prerequisite for hunting licensure.

Designed and provided by the organization that built the first-ever hunter education program in the U.S. in 1949, the NRA Hunter Education online course offers a fresh and fully comprehensive approach to hunter education. The 15-chapter, online sequence features attention-grabbing videos, eye-catching graphics and diagrams, interactive modules, audio recordings and dozens of action photos presented in appealing, easy-to-access components that provide the best method for teaching future hunters lessons they will remember for the rest of their lives.

All of this instruction is available at students’ fingertips, whenever and wherever they are able to complete it. The NRA Online Hunter Education course is available free of charge, encouraging new hunters to take the first step and making it easier for seasoned hunters to revisit the material.