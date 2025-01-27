LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan extends some 2024-2025 Hunting Seasons due to the recent winter storm

Since Louisiana has experienced a historic winter storm event, which closed many roads in most areas of the state and prevented many hunters from engaging in recreational hunting opportunities for several days during the open season.

Because maximizing hunting opportunities for sportsmen and women of the state is a priority for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, the Secretary of LDWF, Madison Sheahan, has extended the following resident game hunting seasons:

Quail season is extended from the last day in February to close on March 2, 2025. This extension includes all Wildlife Management Areas where quail hunting is not closed or otherwise restricted.

Rabbit and squirrel season is extended from the last day in February to close on March 2, 2025. This extension includes all Wildlife Management Areas where small game hunting is not closed or otherwise restricted.

Nutria season is extended from the last day in February to close on March 2, 2025. This extension includes all Wildlife Management Areas where nutria hunting is allowed, except nutria may be taken on Atchafalaya Delta, Salvador/Timken, Pointe-Aux-Chenes and Pass-a-Loutre through March 31.

Archery season for deer is extended from the last day in January to close on February 2, 2025 for Deer Areas 1, 2 and 4, and on the following Wildlife Management Areas: Alexander State Forest, Atchafalaya Delta, Bayou Macon, Bayou Pierre, Big Colewa Bayou, Big Lake, Biloxi, Bodcau, Boeuf, Buckhorn, Dewey W. Wills, Esler Field, Hutchinson Creek, J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert, John Franks, Lake Boeuf, Lake Ramsay, Little River, Loggy Bayou, Marsh Bayou, Pearl River, Richard K. Yancey, Russell Sage, Sabine, Salvador/Timken, Sandy Hollow, Soda Lake, and Tangipahoa Parish School Board.

Archery season for deer is extended from February 15 to close on February 17, 2025 in Deer Areas 5, 6 and 9, and on the following Wildlife Management Areas: Acadiana Conservation Corridor, Attakapas Island, Elm Hall, Grassy Lake, Joyce, Manchac, Maurepas Swamp, Pass-a-Loutre, Pointe-aux-Chenes, Pomme de Terre, Sherburne, Spring Bayou, Thistlethwaite, and Tunica Hills.

Primitive firearms season for deer is extended from the last day in January to close on February 2, 2025 in Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 and 9, and on Tangipahoa Parish School Board Wildlife Management Area. Deer Areas 5 and 9 remain BUCKS ONLY harvest. An additional primitive firearms deer season shall be open on Joyce Wildlife Management Area and Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area for the weekend of February 1-2, 2025.

Feral hog season on the following Wildlife Management Areas is extended from the last day of February to close March 2, 2025: Atchafalaya Delta, Fort Johnson (North and Vernon), Pass-a-Loutre, Pointe-aux-Chenes, and Salvador/Timken.

Deer season for properties enrolled in Tier 1 Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) in Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6, and 9 is extended from February 15 to close on February 17, 2025.

Nightime raccoon season on the following Wildlife Management Areas is extended from the last day of February to close on March 2, 2025: Attakapas, Bayou Macon, Bayou Pierre, Big Lake, Bodcau, Boeuf, Buckhorn, Clear Creek, Dewey Wills, Esler Field, Grassy Lake, Hutchinson Creek, J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert, Joyce, Little River, Loggy Bayou, Manchac, Marsh Bayou, Maurepas Swamp, Pearl River, Pomme de Terre, Richard K. Yancy, Russell Sage, Sabine Island, Sabine, Sandy Hollow, Sherburne, Spring Bayou, Tangipahoa Parish School Board, Tunica Hills, Walnut Hill, and West Bay.

The season extension shall only apply to season dates and does not increase or otherwise affect the annual bag limit.