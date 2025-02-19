Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces cast for Butterflies Are Free

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has officially cast its upcoming production of Butterflies Are Free, set to take the stage April 4-13, 2025. This heartwarming and humorous play follows a young blind man’s journey toward independence, love, and self-discovery in 1960s Manhattan.

The production stars DJ Rhodes as Don Baker, a blind aspiring songwriter eager to step out from under his mother’s watchful eye. Abigail “Abby” Waldron plays Jill Tanner, his free-spirited and unpredictable neighbor, whose presence throws Don’s world—and his mother’s nerves—into disarray. Cindy Duet takes on the role of Mrs. Baker, Don’s fiercely protective and overbearing mother, while Terrance Bonvillain plays Ralph Austin, a character sure to add to the drama and charm of this heartfelt story.

Directed by Danielle Marchive, the production is backed by a talented creative team, including Julie Jeansonne as stage manager, Robyn Hornsby as producer, and Martha Cazaubon as associate producer. Edwina Yakupzak lends her expertise as a consultant, while Danny Duet and Steve Crispino handle set design and construction. Michael James will oversee lighting and sound design, with Patti Loupe Foret on stage crew.

Originally written by Leonard Gershe, Butterflies Are Free is a touching comedy that explores themes of independence, love, and self-acceptance. When Don moves into his own Manhattan apartment for the first time, determined to live without his mother’s interference, he finds himself drawn to his lively new neighbor, Jill. As their connection deepens, Mrs. Baker struggles to loosen her grip, leading to a mix of laughter, tension, and heartfelt moments.

With its blend of humor and emotional depth, Butterflies Are Free is a must-see production this spring. Tickets will be on sale soon.