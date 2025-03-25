Louisiana 2025 Turkey Season opens this weekend, following a successful 2024 season

The 2025 turkey hunting season begins this weekend, March 29-30, 2025 for youth (17 or younger) and physically challenged/wheel chaired confined hunters. The season opens statewide in areas A, B and C on April 5, 2025 for all hunters.

Turkey hunting in Area A runs from April 5-May 4, 2025; Area B from April 5-27, 2025; and Area C from April 5-20, 2025.

The Louisiana turkey harvest in 2024 was the best from a harvest standpoint since mandatory reporting began in 2009, with 3,695 birds harvested. Reported turkey harvest for the 2024 season was 30.4 percent higher than that from 2023, when 2,833 birds were reported.

Turkey hunters are required to have a basic hunting license and wild turkey license, or an equivalent combination. A youth hunting license and turkey tags are required for those 17 or younger hunting turkey. To purchase a hunting license, click here.

Prior to hunting turkey, all turkey hunters, regardless of age or license status, must obtain turkey tags. They must have the tags in their possession while hunting turkey, and immediately after harvesting a turkey, tag the turkey before moving it from where it was killed. Hunters must record required information for tagged turkeys and validate tags within 72 hours of harvesting a turkey. To obtain turkey tags and to validate tags online, click here.

Many LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) offer turkey hunting during the season, including, but not limited to, Fort Johnson-Vernon, Fort Johnson North, Clear Creek, Bodcau, Big Lake and Tunica Hills WMAs. However, turkey season is closed on some WMAs, including Richard K. Yancey and Sherburne WMAs.

For a complete list of WMAs open to turkey hunting and more information on WMA turkey hunting, click here.

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Click here for more information.

For more information on turkey hunting in Louisiana, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/subhome/turkey or contact LDWF Small Game/Wild Turkey Program Manager Cody Cedotal at ccedotal@wlf.la.gov.