Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Lottery to open July 28, LDWF announces

The Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Lottery will open to state hunters July 28 and run through Aug. 28, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. The hunt, administered by LDWF, will be held in Louisiana Black Bear Management Areas 1, 2 and 4 from Dec. 6-Dec. 21 with 26 permits issued, an increase from the 11 permits issued last year.

Bear Area specific population estimates and vital rate data were used to determine the number of bear harvest permits to be issued. There will be eight permits issued in Bear Management Area 1, three permits in Bear Management Area 2, and 15 permits, including a Secretary’s permit, in Bear Management Area 4. Cubs and females with cubs are not legal to harvest. A cub is defined as any bear less than or equal to 75 pounds.

Hunts will be restricted to properly licensed Louisiana residents by lottery. All successful applicants for the hunt will be required to attend a LDWF bear hunter training course.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed a Notice of Intent (NOI) in March to authorize the 2025 Louisiana Black Bear hunt. To see the NOI, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

Lottery applications are available only on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Those interested in applying should update or create their customer details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. Possession of a valid black bear hunting license is required prior to applying for the WMA and the general Black Bear Lotteries. A $50 non-refundable application fee will be charged to each applicant. All applicants will be notified of their results via email as well as at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications.

Bear harvest permits will consist of three types: Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Private Landowner, and General. For instructions to apply go to Black Bear Hunting Lottery | Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Successful applicants will be required to attend an LDWF bear hunter training course on either Oct. 18, Oct. 24 or Oct. 30 prior to hunting. Individuals not attending one of these courses may be disqualified and forfeit their bear hunting permit.

To purchase a Louisiana hunting license, go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit or a Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits for more information.

For more information on the lottery application process, contact David Hayden at 318-487-5353 or dhayden@wlf.la.gov. For more information on the Louisiana black bear and this year’s hunt, contact John Hanks at 318-343-4044 or jhanks@wlf.la.gov.