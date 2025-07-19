Louisiana King Cake Festival seeks volunteers to bring event to life

The Lafourche Education Foundation is calling on community members to help plan one of the sweetest events of the year—the Louisiana King Cake Festival. Organizers are currently forming volunteer committees and are seeking creative, dedicated individuals to assist behind the scenes.

Two upcoming virtual info sessions are scheduled to introduce interested volunteers to the various committees and ways they can get involved:

Tuesday, July 22 | 9–10 AM (CT)

Thursday, July 24 | 3–4 PM (CT)

Those who sign up will receive a link to attend one of the sessions. The foundation encourages anyone interested to fill out the volunteer interest form at: https://form.jotform.com/Lafourche…/volunteer-interest-form.

Organizers stress that even if potential volunteers can’t attend a session, they’re still welcome to join the effort by reaching out directly at Info@lafourcheeducation.com.

Founded in 1997 by local residents and business leaders, the Lafourche Education Foundation supports and advances public education in Lafourche Parish by raising and investing charitable funds. The organization is dedicated to providing life-changing educational experiences for K–12 students and believes that a strong public education system benefits the entire community.