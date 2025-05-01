Louisiana private recreational Red Snapper Season opens today

The 2025 private recreational Red Snapper season begins, May 1, 2025, in both state and federal waters for private recreational anglers and in state waters only within nine (9) miles for state charter vessels. The season will run seven days a week with a daily bag limit of four fish per person and a 16-inch total minimum length limit.

The season will remain open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s annual private recreational allocation of 894,955 pounds, as monitored on a weekly basis by LA Creel. LA Creel is the active management method utilized by LDWF to estimate recreational and state charter harvest of fish species landed in Louisiana with the goal of providing anglers increased fishing opportunity.

Anglers are also reminded that recreational Greater Amberjack season is closed until September 1.

Purchase your saltwater fishing license here.

Get your free ROLP (Recreational Offshore Landing Permit) here.