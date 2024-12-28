LPPL unveils top 10 adult fiction checkouts of 2024

If you missed out on some good reads this year, or you’re tying to read more in 2025, Lafourche Parish Public Library has unveiled its list of the most checked-out adult fiction books of 2024. Check them out, literally!

These are the top 10 titles that have engaged the imaginations of adult LPPL readers all year long:

The Women by Kristin Hannah Funny Story by Emily Henry Bride by Ali Hazelwood Just for the Summer by Abby Jiminez House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston James by Percival Everett Emily Wilde’s Map of the Otherlands by Heather Fawcett The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren

All of these books are readily available at your Lafourche Parish Public Library. If you prefer the convenience of digital reading, some of these titles can also be accessed through the cloudLibrary app. To get started, make sure you have your library card number and PIN on hand for a seamless log-in experience.