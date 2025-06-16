LPPL’s “Summer Scares” list promises thrills for adult readers

Get ready for chills, thrills, and page-turning suspense—just in time for summer. The Lafourche Parish Public Library has announced its 2025 Summer Scares adult reading list, featuring a haunting lineup of horror, mystery, and psychological suspense titles guaranteed to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

This list includes both new releases and gripping readalikes that span genres but share one goal: to deliver stories that stay with you long after you’ve turned the last page. All titles are available to check out digitally through the cloudLibrary, Libby, and Hoopla apps—making it easier than ever to take your scare-fest on the go.

Whether you’re into witchcraft, haunted rooms, or psychological twists, there’s something here to rattle every reader!

2025 Summer Scares Adult Picks & Readalikes:

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

Something in the Walls by Daisy Pearce

The Victorian Psycho by Virginia Feito

Wake Up and Open Your Eyes by Clay McLeod Chapman

Bat Eater and Other Names for Cora Zeng by Kylie Lee Baker

The Haunting of Room 904 by Erika T. Wurth

Bellevue by Robin Cook

I’ll Be Waiting by Kelley Armstrong

Memorials by Richard Chizmar

You Better Watch Out by James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth

For more frightfully good reads and to start borrowing today, visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library website or log in to your preferred eBook app.