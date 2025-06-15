LSU Ag Recipe of the Month: Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Chips

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Dr. Tyler Tewilliager, Podiatric Medicine, to Terrebonne General Health SystemJune 15, 2025
By Kristy Monier, MS, CHES®
June’s recipe of the month is fruit salsa with cinnamon chips. This refreshing sweet salsa is packed with fiber, flavor, and fresh fruit, perfect for Juneteenth, the Fourth of July, or any summer gathering. Louisiana blueberries are in season now, so grab some local berries to make this colorful and delicious snack even better. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter Nutrition & Community Health (NCH) agent.
Serves: 10 | Time: 35 minutes
Salsa Ingredients:
- 2 kiwis, peeled and sliced
- 2 apples, peeled, cored and diced
- 1 pound strawberries, sliced
- 8 ounces raspberries
- 8 ounces blueberries
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Chip Ingredients:
- 8 (10 inch) whole wheat tortillas
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 cup cinnamon sugar
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, thoroughly mix kiwis, apples, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, lime juice, white sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon.
- Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least 15 minutes before serving.
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Coat one side of each tortilla with cooking spray. Cut into wedges and arrange in a single layer with the sprayed side up on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle wedges with desired amount of cinnamon sugar. Spray again with cooking spray.
- Bake 8-10 minutes. Allow to cool approximately 15 minutes. Serve with chilled fruit salsa.