LSU Ag Recipe of the Month: Hearty Taco Bean Soup

By Kristy Monier, MS, CHES®

This Hearty Taco Bean Soup is an easy one-dish meal that’s loaded with protein, fiber, and colorful veggies. It’s so quick and easy that you’ll even have time for a brisk evening walk after dinner. Pair with whole wheat tortilla chips, reduced fat shredded cheese, and a dollop of low- fat sour cream for a balanced, satisfying meal.

Use the recipe below or follow along as former LSU AgCenter Nutrition & Community Health (NCH) agent Amanda Gibson demonstrates how to prepare this delicious and nutritious bean soup here. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter Nutrition and Community Health Agent here.

Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes (or 4 hours slow cooker)

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil cooking spray

1 medium onion, chopped

1 lb lean ground beef, turkey, or chicken

1 (28 oz) can no salt added crushed tomatoes

1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 (16 oz) can reduced-sodium chili beans

1 (15 oz) can no salt added black beans

1 (15 oz) can no salt added pinto beans

1 (14 oz) can no salt added whole kernel corn, drained

1 (1.2 oz) package reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix

3 ½ cups water

Stovetop Instructions:

Spray a large pot with vegetable oil cooking spray. Sauté onions until soft. Add ground meat and brown well. Add all remaining ingredients and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes.

Slow Cooker Instructions: