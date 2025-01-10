LWFC Approves Notices of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2025-26

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 hunting seasons, 2025-26 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2026 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2025-26 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Tuesday (Jan. 7) in Baton Rouge.

The notices of intent include proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for the upcoming hunting seasons and provide for a public comment period.

Some of the proposed changes include:

A Federally mandated nine-day September teal season (Sept. 20-28);

Reducing the West Zone duck season splits from three segments to two;

Modifies the Youth and Veteran’s waterfowl hunts days for the East and West Zones;

Changes Deer Area 4 limit from three to four (two antlered and two antlerless);

Allows hunters 65 and older to use any legal firearm to take deer during the primitive firearm season;

Removes a Physically Challenged Hunter blind on Maurepas Swamp WMA and establishes one on Sandy Hollow WMA;

Clarifies types of dogs legal for LDWF WMA camping areas;

Adds three additional deer hunting days on Attakapas WMA;

Establishes a 2 p.m. waterfowl hunting closure, prohibits mud boats and air-cooled vessels, nighttime activities and requires all fish to be taken by rod and reel only on Biloxi WMA;

Modifies mandatory deer checks on Bodcau, Boeuf, Buckhorn, Fort Johnson-North and Fort Johnson-Vernon WMAs.

Removes a Physically Challenged Hunter blind on Floy McElroy WMA;

Prohibits magnet fishing on Department of Defense WMAs;

Removes Highway 11 night-time closure on Pearl River WMA;

Shifts the primitive firearm season on Russell Sage WMA;

Clarifies open areas on Sherburne WMA.

Additionally, the LWFC asked LDWF to develop a survey to gather mourning dove hunting season date preferences. LDWF will begin emailing links to the survey Jan. 13.

To view the full notice of intent, all regulation changes and proposed hunting season dates for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

Public comment will be accepted through 4 p.m. on March 6, 2025. It will also be accepted at LWFC monthly meetings from now through March 6. Comments may be submitted directly to Dr. Jeffrey Duguay, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000 or 225-765-2353 or by e-mail at jduguay@wlf.la.gov.

LDWF will also hold a Zoom public meeting to be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact Dr. Jeffrey Duguay at 225-765-2353 or jduguay@wlf.la.gov.