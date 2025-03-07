Making a Difference: With Thad Angelloz

My last column ended with me hinting at what was to come in my next one. Well, it is my honor to speak my truth about some friends of mine named Cherry and Sherry Wilmore.

Better known as Everybody’s Favorite Twins, these two magnificent women who have drawn the attention of Jennifer Hudson and the CBS Morning Show among others, are the epitome of turning difficult life circumstances around and bettering themselves and others lives in the process.

Before I tell you about their upcoming event that will be held in downtown Houma in a few weeks or how you can support their mission, I would like to tell you how I originally got acquainted with these amazing ladies.

In what seems like a former life I once worked as a Sports Information Director at my alma mater Nicholls. At the time I was one of only a handful of SIDs in the entire country to be as young as I was, as I began my tenure at 23.

As I quickly shifted from being a very young local sports writer to equally young SID, the days were long and the events I was entrusted with overseeing made me grow up quickly. A year or so after I began working out of my office in Stopher Gym, I met Cherry and Sherry. They worked as student workers and befriended everyone in the office, including the coaches.

Never before or since have I encountered two people that could make someone smile instantaneously by simply being their authentic selves, which radiates pure joy. I can fondly remember days where I’d be hard at work in my office located around the

hallway from the twins when I’d hear laughing coming from the front.

That is the thing, these two never took themselves seriously and were always seeking to cheer people up with their conversations, both with each other and with others. As time went on I got to know more about them, about their laptops that they were so

proud of that they always had with them and how they navigated through the foster system for years, which caused them to be separated, then reunited

While I cannot exactly remember when we drifted away from each other, what I do know is I had a sense they would be okay. Fast-forward to two years ago when we were reunited with one another. After exchanging pleasantries, hugs, and business cards, I was not quite sure what would happen next, but I was excited to see that they were indeed doing well and advocating for others through their respective jobs.

Before pressing forward, I will take this moment to direct you to their cherishtimestwo.org nonprofit website to learn their whole story and how you can donate to their cause if you are so inclined.

What impresses me most about these two women is how they are currently looking to affect change in not only our local community but elsewhere through advocating for foster children looking to make the adjustment to adulthood once they age out of the foster care system.

During the last few years, they have sought to gift laptop computers to foster children who are graduating from high school. These laptops are a bridge to help them have something of their own that can help them with college, apply for jobs, and become better informed residents of the communities they live in. While this program started in the local area it has grown to encompass the entire state.

Cherry and Sherry have poured their hearts and souls into giving these foster children the voices they deserve. Having been brought on to assist them in looking over their nonprofit plans (both current and future) has been an absolute honor.

To see their vision to provide concurrent services and help to these children of the foster care system as they traverse a difficult world around them is inspiring, but beyond that it is rooted in love and a belief that if done the right way these plans and vision can make a true, meaningful difference in the world in which these individuals live and work.

As anyone could imagine doing something like this and pursuing something this big takes funding and money, as grants and donations can only get you so far. Thus, this was a reason for establishing the annual Twin Fest Louisiana in downtown Houma.

The very first Twin Fest happened last year and was a huge success. My family and I attended and it was a beautiful, well-attended event. But, this year the goal is for it to be bigger, more inclusive, and not just for twins, but for anyone and everyone that wants to celebrate twins or life in general.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, in downtown Houma. There will be a Double Trouble Twin Span 5K, activities for children, contests, food vendors, etc. I highly recommend and encourage everyone to go support what the twins are doing, which starts with going check out the upcoming Twin Fest Louisiana.

To see the latest updates and video content surrounding this one-of-a-kind event, do yourself a favor and visit the Everybody’s Favorite Twins Facebook page.