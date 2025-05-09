National Shrimp Day is this Saturday: How to support local families keeping our coastal heritage alive

Written by Explore Houma – May 10th is National Shrimp Day—and here in Houma, we don’t just eat shrimp, we celebrate a way of life.

Shrimping isn’t just an industry in Louisiana’s Bayou Country—it’s a tradition passed down through generations. This National Shrimp Day, Explore Houma invites you to honor our rich coastal heritage by getting to know the people and places keeping it alive: local shrimpers like Faith Family Shrimp and the unforgettable experience of Down the Bayou Shrimp Tours.

Faith Family Shrimp, located in Chauvin, Louisiana, offers a unique glimpse into the world of shrimp fishing and processing. Owned by Chad and Angela Portier, this family-operated business at 8167 Redfish Street showcases the journey of Louisiana wild-caught shrimp from their commercial fishing vessels to the consumer’s table. They emphasize the finest quality of shrimp, underscoring their commitment to the local seafood industry.

For National Shrimp Day, visitors can engage in the various activities offered by Faith Family Shrimp, such as guided tours which explain the drying process of shrimp and other insights into the industry. These tours are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of shrimp harvesting and processing, making it a fitting celebration for National Shrimp Day. The tours are an opportunity to appreciate the local culture and the significant role shrimp fishing plays in Terrebonne Parish.

In addition to tours, Faith Family Shrimp also engages in local community events and is an active participant in the vibrant cultural landscape of Louisiana’s bayou country, contributing to local festivals and culinary events​.

Furthermore, located at their working dock in Dulac, Down the Bayou Shrimp Tour is equal parts storytelling, education, and bayou hospitality. Visitors walk through their dockside facilities, see the shrimp boats that still head out into open waters, and learn how shrimp are caught, processed, and prepared for market. It’s not a show—it’s real life, open to the public.

What makes this operation special is the Chauvins themselves. Kim brings warmth and a gift for connecting with people, while David shares the gritty details of the trade with the kind of quiet authority only experience can offer. They talk candidly about the struggles the shrimping industry faces—rising costs, environmental challenges, and imported seafood flooding the market—and why local support matters more than ever.

If you’ve ever eaten shrimp and wondered where it came from—or who made it possible—Down the Bayou Shrimp Tours will give you the answer, straight from the source. In a world that moves fast, this is a chance to slow down, listen, and learn. And when you leave, you won’t just know more about shrimp—you’ll know more about Louisiana.

Looking to celebrate National Shrimp Day? Buy local shrimp from trusted families to cook up your favorite dish, and tag Explore Houma!