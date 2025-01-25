New Shark Regulations are now in effect

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that recreational anglers may keep any size and quantity of Blacktip and Bull Shark as of January 20, 2025.

The new regulations for Blacktip and Bull Sharks only apply in State waters, and anglers should be aware that regulations differ in Federal waters. Along with new regulations for Blacktip and Bull Sharks, Shortfin Mako Sharks are now prohibited from being possessed either commercially or recreationally in any waters.

Additionally, daily commercial fishing trip limits have been increased to 55 large coastal sharks (Great Hammerhead, Scalloped Hammerhead, Smooth Hammerhead, Nurse Shark, Blacktip Shark, Bull Shark, Lemon Shark, Sandbar Shark, Silky Shark, Spinner Shark, and Tiger Shark) per licensed state commercial shark permit holder (previously 45) when the season is open. With these new regulations, the LDWF Secretary may modify trip limits as deemed necessary.

LDWF would also like to remind commercial harvesters that there is no longer a prohibited season for the commercial harvest of sharks from April through June, and lastly, there is no possession of Sandbar Sharks allowed unless a commercial fisherman has in their name and in possession a valid federal shark research permit as described in federal regulations (50 CFR 635.32(1)).

