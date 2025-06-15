Nicholls Needs You In That Number by Thad Angelloz

Anyone who knows me understands I make zero (hint, hint) apologies for being one of Nicholls most ardent and loyal supporters.

This fandom of mine began long ago in my childhood when my father was working as a professor of psychology at Nicholls.

During my dads run up to receiving his doctorate, he attended LSU, Southern Miss, and the University of North Texas.

Prior to me being born into the world in 1980, my dad decided to take a teaching position in Thibodaux and immediately fell in love with this bayou side university located in Lafourche Parish.

He developed relationships with athletes he taught and supported the Colonels while I was growing up.

My dad brought me to games ranging from basketball to football and when he wasn’t teaching one of his absolute favorite things to do was walk or job around campus, which included taking a break to catch his breath in the Nicholls quad.

One of my fondest memories of my father as it relates to Nicholls sports was in 1993 when LSU hosted Nicholls in men’s basketball.

Nicholls was coming off a 79-76 upset win at Auburn but were still underdogs as they took the court against the Tigers that evening in Baton Rouge.

Although my dad was a proud LSU graduate, his loyalty to Nicholls and Thibodaux showed through that night as Nicholls battled tooth and nail only to lose in overtime, 95-90.

I found it fascinating how my dad rooted so incredibly hard for the Colonels.

I vividly remember him saying, “Give it to them, give it to them!” It was as if my dad was brokering a deal with God to help push Nicholls over the finish line to a win over LSU.

It was right then that I knew Nicholls was my school and the one I would always root for no matter where life brought me.

Fast-forward to my time there as a student where I graduated and even worked for a few years as a Sports Information Director.

All this brings me to what I consider to be one of the more substantial occurrences to happen at Nicholls in my 45-year life.

On August 23, which is known traditionally as Week Zero of the NCAA Division I college football season, Nicholls is hosting the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals at John L. Guidry Stadium.

What makes this significant is three-fold. First, we will be hosting the defending Southland Conference champion who will more than certainly be ranked in the Top 10 in the FCS polls.

Second, week zero only features eight total games (four FBS and four FCS) and a new Nicholls coach.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, the game will be nationally televised on one of the main ESPN networks.

Our community (meaning Thibodaux and surrounding cities/parishes) has really stepped up in its support of the Colonels football program these last few years.

However, the one thing that has eluded this program is selling out Guidry stadium.

Now, don’t get me wrong, we’ve come mighty close to doing it.

In 2017, when we hosted the University of South Dakota we packed 9,612 fans into the stands to watch a playoff game in Thibodaux.

With a 10,500-person capacity, now is the time to finally pack Guidry and show people tuning in from around the country that these last few years of support for the good guys wasn’t a mirage.

To me this goal is doable and can be achieved due to there being no other distractions going on that would stop it from happening.

Furthermore, it needs to happen.

Single game ticket prices are beyond reasonable, and you can visit geauxcolonels.com to buy yours today!

SWORDS UP EVERYBODY!