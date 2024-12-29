NOVEMBER 2024 TOP STORY: Ordinance to allow Food Trucks in downtown Houma fails after spirited debate

With only 2 days left until 2025, we’re celebrating a Year of News and looking back at the top stories the Times of Houma/Thibodaux brought you each month of 2024. In the month of giving thanks, the Top Story of November 2024 was:

Ordinance to allow Food Trucks in downtown Houma fails after spirited debate

The Terrebonne Parish Council recently rejected an ordinance to permit local food trucks in the historic downtown Houma.

“Lafayette was part of a study that shows food trucks bring foot traffic to downtown areas, and with more foot traffic, everyone wins,” said Parish President Jason Bergeron, in firm support of the ordinance. “I’ve been working on this for a long time, and every opportunity we have to bring a person downtown puts more money into Terrebonne Parish and brings people into this area.”

The ordinance would create tighter regulations for food trucks to adhere to in order to ensure legitimacy, and allow them to operate in downtown Houma. Those opposed expressed concerns regarding local restaurant owners and how this increased presence of food trucks may affect their businesses.

“It’s disappointing to see the decision against allowing the food trucks downtown– I went to a meeting with Jason Bergeron, local restaurant owners, and food truck owners a few months ago, and everyone was very supportive,” said Runneth Over owner Nikki Ingram. “I think that there is a huge misconception that food trucks are dirty and bring crowds for the sake of it, when in reality, we generate a huge amount of positive foot traffic that benefits everyone.”

Ingram continued, saying how she has witnessed firsthand the way that a food truck can boost sales at local businesses, sidewalk sales, special events, and more. “I think the Council is missing an opportunity to help promote the vibrant atmosphere we want downtown,” said Ingram. “Food trucks are here to add to the community, not detract from it.”

After a lively discussion involving all council members, the vote proceeded as follows:

Daniel Babin – YEA

Kevin Champagne – YEA

Clyde Hamner – NAY

Brien Pledger – NAY

John Amedee – YEA

Carl Harding – NAY

Kim Chauvin – ABSTAIN

Clayton Voisin – NAY

Steve Trosclair – NAY

RESULT – 3 Yeas, 5 Nays, 1 Abstain, MOTION FAILS

To watch the full Council Meeting from November 20, 2024 please click here.