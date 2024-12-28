OCTOBER 2024 TOP STORY: Six teachers in Terrebonne Parish awarded $14,000 in grants by TFAE and Chevron

With 3 days left until 2025, we’re celebrating a Year of News and looking back at the top stories the Times of Houma/Thibodaux brought you each month of 2024. The Top Story of October 2024 was:

Six teachers in Terrebonne Parish awarded $14,000 in grants by TFAE and Chevron

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, six teachers in Terrebonne Parish received a welcome surprise as the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE), in partnership with Chevron, awarded them $14,000 in grants for classroom supplies and technology.

The grant initiative, funded by Chevron, aims to provide critical support to classrooms, especially in schools still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Three of the recipient schools remain displaced, operating out of portable buildings or relocated to temporary sites due to ongoing recovery efforts.

Of the $14,000 total, $10,000 was dedicated to the purchase of advanced graphing calculators, while the remaining $4,000 will help four new teachers equip their classrooms with essential supplies to foster a more effective learning environment.

This partnership between TFAE and Chevron continues to play a pivotal role in transforming classrooms, offering teachers and students the tools they need to succeed despite the challenges they face.