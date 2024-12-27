A critical reminder for hunters following an accidental shooting

The LDWF Enforcement Division would like to remind deer hunters to follow hunter orange requirements and to fully identify their target and background before pulling the trigger following a hunting incident that took place on December 23, 2024 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Agents were contacted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. about a hunting incident that occurred in Zachary.

Agents responded to the scene and learned that two people were unknowingly deer hunting at the same time on a small piece of private property they had permission to be on. One of them thought they were shooting at a deer, but instead accidentally shot the other one with buckshot from a 20-gauge shotgun. The shooter then notified authorities immediately for help.

The person that was shot was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge where he is being treated for his non-fatal injuries.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this hunting incident. Agents have learned that neither hunter was wearing any hunter’s orange and did not possess deer tags while he was hunting. Agents cited the shooter for hunting deer without possessing deer tags and not wearing hunter’s orange. Further charges could be possible depending on the investigation.