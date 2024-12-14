Louisiana Shrimp Season to close December 16 in portions of state waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces that the 2024 fall inshore shrimp season will close as follows:

The portion of Zone 1 from the western shoreline of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet westward to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to close at official sunset on December 16, 2024, except for the following areas:

Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Biloxi Marsh, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans parish from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway East Closure Sector Gate westward to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds as bounded by the double-rig line described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2.

The portion of Zone 2 from the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal to close at official sunset on December 16, 2024.

The portion of Zone 3 from the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to close at official sunset on December 16, 2024.

All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line, as described in LAC 76:VII.370, will remain open to shrimping until further notice.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the department indicates that the average white shrimp size within large portions of state inside waters is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. A closure is needed to protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more valuable sizes. R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound except during the time period from October 15 through the third Monday in December.

The department will continue monitoring the remaining open areas and close them when biologically appropriate. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2213 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.