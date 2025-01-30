2025 Bayou Region Influencers: Amanda Kennedy – Sponsored Content

Amanda Kennedy | Senior Manager and Brand & Marketing Strategy for Rouses

ACHIEVEMENTS:

Italian Food Awards, USA Jury of Experts, 2023 and 2024 | The Italian Food Awards honor exceptional launches of Italian food and beverages in international markets.

The Italian Food Awards honor exceptional launches of Italian food and beverages in international markets. Salute to Excellence Award, 2024 | Rouses Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray was put to the test against 750 products by the Private Label Manufacturing Association (PLMA) and judges placed our product first for taste, packaging, product concept and value for money.

Rouses Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray was put to the test against 750 products by the Private Label Manufacturing Association (PLMA) and judges placed our product first for taste, packaging, product concept and value for money. Salute to Excellence Award, 2023 | Rouses Italian Strawberry Flavored Soda took first place. Part of our authentic Italian program, this product is proudly sourced straight from Italy.

Rouses Italian Strawberry Flavored Soda took first place. Part of our authentic Italian program, this product is proudly sourced straight from Italy. Shelby Report Women of Influence, 2022 | Recognized as one of the Southwest’s Women of Influence by Shelby Publishing , the leading publication for the food and grocery industry.

Recognized as one of the Southwest’s Women of Influence by , the leading publication for the food and grocery industry. Store Brands Magazine, Rising Star 2021 | Recognized for elevating Rouses store brands, and successfully launching multiple programs by Store Brands Magazine, the source for the latest news, insights, and trends in the retail private label industry.

–

What inspired your journey to the role you hold today? Was this career path something you envisioned early on, or did it evolve over time?

I’ve always been drawn to retail, especially merchandising. My very first job was in retail. I love how design can shape the way customers connect with a brand. As my role at Rouses Markets evolved, I got involved with our private label. I’ve worked closely with our private brand agency and our category managers (buyers) at Rouses Markets, and last year, we launched a brand evolution to align with market trends. We’ve earned two PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards in 2023 and 2024. With over 760 products submitted, it’s incredibly rewarding to see our work stand out.

Can you share one of the most significant challenges you’ve encountered in your career and the steps you took to overcome it?

In my role, I’m involved in a variety of partnerships, from sports sponsorships to vendor relationships. Building those partnerships can definitely be challenging—there are so many moving parts—but they’re essential for driving sales and building strong connections. One of the biggest challenges I face is in private label branding, especially helping others see just how critical design is. It’s not just about making things look good. We just rolled out our brand refresh. A good brand refresh can be a total game-changer. On the flip side, sticking with an outdated or poorly executed brand can be just as damaging.

Looking ahead, what are some key goals or aspirations you’re excited about pursuing?

Looking ahead, I’m really excited about the chance to celebrate our 65th anniversary—it’s going to be an incredible year!

Besides your phone, what’s one tool, habit, or resource that keeps you productive and motivated throughout the day?

I recently took the plunge and finally joined Slack with our creative team—only about three years after everyone else! Turns out, this “new” project management tool they’ve been using forever really does make collaboration and communication smoother. Who knew? Having everything in one place has been a game-changer for staying on top of projects and keeping our team aligned.

What’s a piece of advice or a mantra you frequently share with your team or colleagues?

I always say, “Leave something better than you found it.” Whether it’s building stronger vendor relationships, improving a design, or streamlining a process, the goal is the same—make a lasting, positive impact.

Reflecting back on your career, what achievement are you most proud of and why?

I was proud to be part of the team that established our Employee Disaster Relief Fund, which provides critical grants to colleagues during tough times. Seeing the difference it has made—especially after disasters like Hurricane Ida—has been incredibly rewarding. Last year, I was also involved in starting a golf tournament to ensure the fund remains full, so we can continue supporting our team when they need it most.

Who have been the most influential figures in your life or career? And how does it feel to know you’ve become a source of inspiration for others?

The most influential person in my life has always been my dad. Growing up, I watched him work tirelessly to provide for our family. He taught me the value of hard work and that if you want something, you have to earn it through effort and dedication. His example showed me that success doesn’t just happen—it’s the result of perseverance and putting in the work.

It’s humbling to know I might inspire others. I love when colleagues come to me for input, even on things outside my role—it shows they’re eager to grow and collaborate. I try to lead by example and create an environment where people feel encouraged to reach their full potential, just like my dad always did for me. For me, it’s about doing what’s best for the company and helping others find their own path. If my journey inspires someone else to aim higher, I’m proud to be part of that.

What positive change or impact do you hope to contribute to the Bayou Region this year?

We made a significant investment to renovate The Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Grocery Store Exhibit. I collaborated with the museum and our creative team, spending nearly a year developing it—almost as long as building a store! I can’t wait to see the smiles on children’s faces when it opens later this year.