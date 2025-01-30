2025 Bayou Region Influencers: Earl Eues – Sponsored Content

Earl Eues | Terrebonne General Health System Board Chair, Director Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, and Owner KEE Environmental Services, L.L.C.

ACHIEVEMENTS:

Louisiana Emergency Response Commission, Board Member

Member of the National Registry of Environmental Professionals – Registered Environmental Manager

Member, FEMA Region 6 Regional Advisory Council

Regional Director, Region 3, La. Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP)

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

Chairman, Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners

Member, Louisiana Department of Health, Nursing Home Emergency Preparedness Review Committee

Board Member, United Way of South Louisiana

Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree 1983 to Present, Officer from 1983 to 1997

Board Member, St. Vincent DePaul Community Pharmacy

What inspired your journey to the role you hold today? Was this career path something you envisioned early on, or did it evolve over time?

My journey to becoming the board chairperson of Terrebonne General Health System, the Director of the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the owner of KEE Environmental Services, L.L.C. has evolved significantly over time. While in high school, I excelled in science but struggled with math, which influenced my decision to pursue a degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry at Nicholls State University. After graduating, I joined the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality as an environmental specialist in the Water Pollution Control Division. This role exposed me to environmental regulations and emergency response systems, such as the US Coast Guard Incident Command System, and provided invaluable mentorship. My passion for community service and governance led me to my role with Terrebonne General Health System, where I continue to advocate for giving back to the community.

Can you share one of the most significant challenges you’ve encountered in your career and the steps you took to overcome it?Starting my own environmental consulting business was one of the most significant challenges I faced. The fear of failure and uncertainty about whether I could sustain a business weighed heavily on me. After 17 years in environmental regulatory roles, I took a leap of faith, and have successfully operated my business for 19 years. This experience taught me the value of perseverance and the importance of trusting my skills.

Looking ahead, what are some key goals or aspirations you’re excited about pursuing?

A current goal I am passionate about is advancing leadership skills and mentoring others in their professional development. I recently started a leadership book club at the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to enhance our team’s leadership and interpersonal skills. As board chairperson of Terrebonne General Health System, I am focused on guiding the organization into the future, particularly with the creation of the new Healthy Lifestyles Center, which will offer innovative technologies and services to benefit our community for decades to come.

Besides your phone, what’s one tool, habit, or resource that keeps you productive and motivated throughout the day?The people I work with inspire me daily. Their dedication and passion for improving Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and Terrebonne General Health System drive me to provide the resources and support they need to succeed. I often think of Matthew Kelly’s words, “Be the best version of yourself,” and strive to help those around me live up to that ideal.

What’s a piece of advice or a mantra you frequently share with your team or colleagues?

Do not be afraid to ask the hard questions. If your employer values servant leadership, they will welcome your curiosity and provide the answers you need. Understanding complex issues often requires asking the difficult questions, so never hesitate to seek clarity.

Reflecting back on your career, what achievement are you most proud of and why?

One of my proudest achievements was being appointed Director of the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by former Parish President, Michel Claudet. This role allowed me to strengthen our community’s resilience to natural disasters and work collaboratively with others to restore and rebuild after challenging events. Knowing I have contributed to the safety and recovery of our community is deeply rewarding.

Who have been the most influential figures in your life or career? And how does it feel to know you’ve become a source of inspiration for others?

The most influential figures in my life have been my father, Dr. Earl Eues, Sr., and my mentors, Mr. Kerry St. Pe, Mr. Al Levron, and Mr. Horace Thibodaux. My father instilled in me the value of helping others and giving back to the community, while my mentors emphasized the importance of networking and doing the right thing. I feel humbled and honored to be a mentor to others, and I hope to continue inspiring future leaders. As Zig Ziglar said, “You can have everything in life you want if you will just help other people get what they want.”

What positive change or impact do you hope to contribute to the Bayou Region this year?

This year, I hope to inspire more community involvement in after-school mentoring programs that focus on homework help and life skills. Our community has many talented professionals and paraprofessionals who can spare an hour each week to make a lasting difference in a child’s life. Together, we can shape the future of Terrebonne Parish, one small act of kindness at a time.