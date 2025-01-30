2025 Bayou Region Influencers: Gary Birdsall – Sponsored Content

Gary Birdsall, Jr., JD, CFP® | Owner and Founder of True Financial

ACHIEVEMENTS:

BS Nicholls University in Business Administration

JD Loyola University College of Law New Orleans

Admitted to LA Bar in 2013

Becoming a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional

Leadership Lafourche

Co-founding Dr. Gary Birdsall Medical Clinic, LLC

Founding True Financial, LLC

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

My wife, Kandice, and I are committed to giving back to our community through volunteering and financial support for organizations like the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, as well as being actively involved in hurricane recovery efforts.

–

What inspired your journey to the role you hold today? Was this career path something you envisioned early on, or did it evolve over time?

My journey has certainly evolved over time, but one constant has been my vision of building a fulfilling career centered on helping others. After becoming an attorney, I co-founded a primary-care health clinic. This experience deepened my interest in proactive planning and inspired me to shift my career in 2018 toward financial advising, where I could help people anticipate and prepare for life’s challenges before they arise.

Drawing on my background in law, entrepreneurship, and strategic planning, I became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and founded True Financial LLC, an independent, fee-only fiduciary financial advisory firm. I help clients align their finances with their unique values and goals, empowering them to build a life where their money works for them.

Can you share one of the most significant challenges you’ve encountered in your career and the steps you took to overcome it?

One of the most significant challenges I’ve faced stems from a serious car accident that shattered my femur and left me unable to walk unassisted for three years. After undergoing multiple reconstructive surgeries and later spinal surgery due to residual effects, I had to relearn how to walk and cope with long-term injury. This journey gave me a profound appreciation for the fragility of time, health, relationships, and happiness, as well as a deeper understanding of how unexpected challenges can reshape every aspect of life, including financial well-being. It is the driving force behind my “WHY”—a relentless passion to help others make the most of their lives, overcome adversity, and achieve purpose and fulfillment for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Looking ahead, what are some key goals or aspirations you’re excited about pursuing?

I’m excited to expand services in the 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plan space. Helping businesses and organizations provide meaningful, high-quality, cost-effective retirement solutions for their employees is a rewarding way to create a positive ripple effect in our community.

Ultimately, my goal is to build True Financial into a trusted brand known for its integrity, expertise, and commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of clients, their families, and the Bayou Region.

What’s a piece of advice or a mantra you frequently share with your team or colleagues?

“Small, consistent steps and deliberate planning lead to incredible results over time.” Success—whether in personal finances, professional growth, or building a business—rarely happens overnight. It’s the steady actions, clear goals, and adaptability that create lasting progress. I often say, “Acorns grow oak trees,” and “You can eat an elephant one bite at a time.”

Reflecting on your career, what achievement are you most proud of and why?

I’m most proud of launching True Financial as an independent, fiduciary financial advisory firm. It represents more than just starting a business—it reflects the culmination of my passion for putting clients’ best interests first and creating a space where I can be myself and make a real difference.

What makes me proud isn’t just the firm itself but the impact it has on my clients. Helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their goals and build stronger financial futures is incredibly fulfilling.

Who have been the most influential figures in your life or career?

A dear late friend, William Woodward, was to me the embodiment of the “world‘s most interesting man.” He was a decorated Vietnam War hero and a career Navy EOD diver whose life was filled with extraordinary adventures. I had the privilege of working under him during the cleanup operations for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, where we became instant and lifelong friends. Woody’s incredible life and fearless pursuit of adventure taught me the value of living fully and creating meaningful impact. His example inspires me to strive for the best in my own life and to help others confidently pursue their goals and dreams.

What positive change or impact do you hope to contribute to the Bayou Region this year?

This year, I’m excited to contribute to the growth of downtown Houma alongside the new restaurants, shops, and beautification efforts revitalizing our community. It’s inspiring to see how much progress is being made, and I’m grateful to play a small part in the community’s bright future. Together, we’re shaping a Bayou Region full of opportunity and promise.