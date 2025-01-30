2025 Bayou Region Influencers: Greg K. Stock – Sponsored Content

Greg K. Stock | Chief Executive Officer of T hibodaux Regional Health System

ACHIEVEMENTS:

2024 Individual Professional of the Year by the Medical Fitness Association

2021 Awarded Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from Nicholls State University

2018 Recipient, American Cancer Society Gala Honoree

2017 Recipient, Best of Lafourche Excellence in Healthcare

2016 Harvey Peltier Award, Nicholls Alumni Federation

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

The Haven

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Food Bank

Cancer-related activities and events

BUSINESSES’ RECENT SUCCESSES/ACHIEVEMENTS:

Established Nicholls State University nursing program $10M fund to create more new graduates

50 Top Hospital in the Nation for Cardiac Care by PINC

Awarded Wellness & Fitness Center Facility of the Year by the Medical Fitness Association

Recruited nine new physician specialists

Developed Wound Care & Limb Preservation Center

Enhanced Weight Management Center services and recruited board certified Obesity Medicine/Weight Management Specialist

–

What inspired your journey to the role you hold today? Was this career path something you envisioned early on, or did it evolve over time?

I became a hospital CEO when I was 25. I worked for a large, for-profit health care company. It was a steep learning curve—corporate requirements; community politics; hospital leadership/management, etc. I wanted to be a leader. My style evolved and my purpose changed over time but it felt right.

Can you share one of the most significant challenges you’ve encountered in your career and the steps you took to overcome it?

Leading change – getting a sufficient number of people to embrace a vision and adopt new and improved ways of doing things; pursue excellence and not be satisfied with mediocrity; so that the hospital/health system actually realizes in large measure its reason for being. This includes overcoming critics and those with little vision, or no vision.

Looking ahead, what are some key goals or aspirations you’re excited about pursuing?

Further development of major wellness initiative Further development of cardiac, neuro, and ortho services Major facility expansion

What’s a piece of advice or a mantra you frequently share with your team or colleagues?

Stay focused on your purpose. Keep the big picture in mind at all times and clearly align what you are doing with the big picture.

What positive change or impact do you hope to contribute to the Bayou Region this year?