2025 Bayou Region Influencers: Greg K. Stock – Sponsored Content

Greg K. Stock | Chief Executive Officer of Thibodaux Regional Health System
ACHIEVEMENTS:
- 2024 Individual Professional of the Year by the Medical Fitness Association
- 2021 Awarded Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from Nicholls State University
- 2018 Recipient, American Cancer Society Gala Honoree
- 2017 Recipient, Best of Lafourche Excellence in Healthcare
- 2016 Harvey Peltier Award, Nicholls Alumni Federation
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:
- The Haven
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- Food Bank
- Cancer-related activities and events
BUSINESSES’ RECENT SUCCESSES/ACHIEVEMENTS:
- Established Nicholls State University nursing program $10M fund to create more new graduates
- 50 Top Hospital in the Nation for Cardiac Care by PINC
- Awarded Wellness & Fitness Center Facility of the Year by the Medical Fitness Association
- Recruited nine new physician specialists
- Developed Wound Care & Limb Preservation Center
- Enhanced Weight Management Center services and recruited board certified Obesity Medicine/Weight Management Specialist
–
What inspired your journey to the role you hold today? Was this career path something you envisioned early on, or did it evolve over time?
I became a hospital CEO when I was 25. I worked for a large, for-profit health care company. It was a steep learning curve—corporate requirements; community politics; hospital leadership/management, etc. I wanted to be a leader. My style evolved and my purpose changed over time but it felt right.
Can you share one of the most significant challenges you’ve encountered in your career and the steps you took to overcome it?
Leading change – getting a sufficient number of people to embrace a vision and adopt new and improved ways of doing things; pursue excellence and not be satisfied with mediocrity; so that the hospital/health system actually realizes in large measure its reason for being. This includes overcoming critics and those with little vision, or no vision.
Looking ahead, what are some key goals or aspirations you’re excited about pursuing?
- Further development of major wellness initiative
- Further development of cardiac, neuro, and ortho services
- Major facility expansion
What’s a piece of advice or a mantra you frequently share with your team or colleagues?
Stay focused on your purpose. Keep the big picture in mind at all times and clearly align what you are doing with the big picture.
What positive change or impact do you hope to contribute to the Bayou Region this year?
- More physicians and related services
- Continue engaging the community in wellness and healthy lifestyles
- Growth and development of needed health care services