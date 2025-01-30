2025 Bayou Region Influencers: Kristine Strickland – Sponsored Content

Dr. Kristine Strickland | Chancellor Fletcher Technical Community College

ACHIEVEMENTS:

2008 CityBusiness Women of the Year Award

2017 Educator of the Year: Presented by the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce.

2022 Athena Leadership Award: Presented by the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region.

2022 Housing and Residence Life Distinguished Alumni Award: From Ohio University.

2024 Quint Studer Difference Maker Award: Recognized at the Destination High Performance Higher Education Leadership Conference.

2024 Tillman Esteve Outstanding Member Award: From the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA).

BOARD MEMBERSHIPS AND AFFILIATIONS:

Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC): Served on the Board of Trustees and Executive Council.

Committee of 100 for Economic Development: Member since 2022.

University of Holy Cross Board of Trustees: Appointed as a board member.

United Way for South Louisiana Board of Trustees: Actively supports community-focused initiatives.

South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC): Board member supporting regional economic development.

Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission: Member, contributing to local infrastructure and aviation development.

What inspired your journey to the role you hold today? Was this career path something you envisioned early on, or did it evolve over time?

I think I have always been inspired by teachers and educators. From as early as I can remember, I wanted to be a teacher. Then when I went to college, I realized the profound impact it had on me and the idea that I could create an experience for other people that was as meaningful as my opportunity spoke to me.

Can you share one of the most significant challenges you’ve encountered in your career and the steps you took to overcome it?

When I assumed my current role, the college faced years of budget cuts and declining enrollment. I had to make tough decisions, including closing programs and reducing staff. I carefully analyzed expenses and explored creative ways to generate revenue. Initially, I focused on cutting costs to live within our means, personally meeting with affected staff to take responsibility as a leader. Once expenses were under control, I sought innovative revenue ideas from the college and community. These ideas not only helped turn things around but also laid the foundation for our strong growth over the past decade.

Looking ahead, what are some key goals or aspirations you’re excited about pursuing?

I have key goals and aspirations both personally and professionally. Professionally, I hope to complete the construction of a number of new facility projects for the college. I am most, especially excited about the new and enhanced programs that we are going to be able to house in these new facilities. I also hope that we will grow enrollment at the college to 10,000 individuals served across our region. Personally I’m hoping to complete a half marathon in the upcoming year and to spend a little more time being creative.

Besides your phone, what’s one tool, habit, or resource that keeps you productive and motivated throughout the day?

I love a good written list! I have a notebook on me at all times and whether it‘s personally or professionally I keep a running list of things I need to do or work on. I put a little box next to each, and I love putting a checkmark on things that I’ve completed. I also have shorthand symbols that give me a quick idea of whether I am on track with a to-do item or not.

What’s a piece of advice or a mantra you frequently share with your team or colleagues?

I think they would say that I tell them that perfect is the enemy of good and also the enemy of done. I think many times we get so wrapped up in something having to be perfect that we fail to get things across the finish line. Many of these could significantly impact people in a positive way even if they were done well, but not perfectly. I’m not afraid of change and so I truly believe that getting something off the ground is often times the momentum we need to do great things.

Reflecting back on your career, what achievement are you most proud of and why?

I think that I am most proud of the culture we have created at Fletcher. To get where we are today I had to spend a great deal of time learning how to build a good culture. It was something that I took very seriously, and I am proud that I was able to come up with a concrete way to go about this. The other reason this makes me so proud is because I believe that the culture at the college is now owned by everyone.

Who have been the most influential figures in your life or career? And how does it feel to know you’ve become a source of inspiration for others?

Three individuals stand out. First, Judy Piercy, my division leader during graduate school, who taught me how to lead as a woman through her mentorship. Second, Father Tom Chambers, who trusted me as a young professional to lead an entire division, shaping my career under his guidance. Lastly, Chancellor Emeritus Travis Lavigne, who believed in me when I joined Fletcher and consistently provided opportunities for professional growth. In relation to being a source of inspiration for others I find it very humbling. I love what I do and so for other people to see my passion and to be inspired by it is such a great honor. I hope that people can look at me and see someone who is deeply committed to being in service to others.

What positive change or impact do you hope to contribute to the Bayou Region this year?

The first would be to continue to provide the best education and training possible to our region. But beyond that, I hope that I get to continue to be a leader in the renewal I see happening in the Bayou Region. Every day I am so excited to see the great work of so many people and it‘s my hope that I will be able to assist in some way!