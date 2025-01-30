A Modern Space with a Personal Touch – Chateau Chic

Since opening their doors in 2018, Ledet Family Dentistry has been dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality dental care to our community. In 2019, Dr. Aimee Dupree Ledet took a big step forward by purchasing the practice she was a part of, establishing Ledet Family Dentistry. In May 2024, Ledet Family Dentistry made the exciting move to a new, state-of-the-art location in Thibodaux. This transition has allowed Dr. Aimee to better serve patients in a more modern, spacious, and welcoming environment.

The new office was designed with patient comfort and functionality in mind. One of the key priorities was to bring in as much natural light as possible. Large windows flood the space with brightness, creating a cheerful and inviting atmosphere. The inspiration behind the design was to create a stress-free environment that prioritizes patient comfort and reflects their attention to detail.

Inside, the neutral color palette enhances the contemporary aesthetic while ensuring a calming environment. Streamlined dental cabinetry reduces clutter and maximizes space in each treatment room, allowing for a clean and organized workspace. Each operatory is equipped with mounted televisions on the walls and ceilings to foster collaboration during treatment planning and provide entertainment during longer visits. A few unique features of the new office include: a dedicated sterilization area enclosed with glass walls, ensuring separation from treatment areas while maintaining accessibility and visibility; an enclosed dental laboratory to minimize noise and clutter; spacious employee amenities, including parking, a break room, and a separate restroom.

“One of the goals of our practice is to embody the spirit of a family practice,” shared Dr. Ledet. “We share a deep connection with many of our patients, including those who have been with the practice long before my time here. We take pride in knowing their families, understanding their stories, and being a part of their lives. Because we see most of our patients regularly, we cherish the opportunity to hear about their milestones and experiences while also being there to offer support and a listening ear during challenging times. We hope this new space allows us to foster a warm and inclusive atmosphere that continues to reflect the heart of our practice for many more years to come.”

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Paul Ledet and Lauren Sonier,” said Dr. Ledet. “Paul and his team at CLH Build made the construction process incredibly smooth and stress-free. Paul introduced me to Lauren Sonier of LS Interiors. Her approachable, collaborative style, combined with Paul’s design sensibility, is beautifully reflected in our new office space.

“I would also like to extend my deepest thanks to my husband, Nick, for his unwavering support and encouragement. Taking on this build-out at the beginning of my second pregnancy was no small undertaking, and his belief in my vision and dreams made all the difference. Additionally, I am incredibly grateful for my amazing team—Denise Andrews, Lona Bernard, and Kellie Boudreaux—whose enthusiasm and dedication were integral to the success of this project. From the very beginning, they embraced the challenges with excitement and determination. Sharing this journey with them made the entire experience so rewarding and memorable.”