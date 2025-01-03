A New Year, A New You

Ready or not, a new year is here! It’s time to sweep out the old ways and aspire to becoming a new you in the new year.

Transforming habits that negatively impact your wellbeing into a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle helps you look and feel better. Remember to set attainable goals and pace yourself.

Keep moving.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), physical activity is one of the best things you can do to improve your health and live longer. CDC guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly for adults.

Movement might be five days of 30-minute workouts like brisk walking, dancing or cycling. Also include at least two strength training sessions per week. Mayo Clinic studies indicate that 7,000 daily steps may be enough to increase life spans.

If you cannot commit to 30 minutes a day, try other beneficial activities including:

Gardening

Parking farther away

Opting for stairs instead of elevators

Playing with the kids

30 seconds of squats and 30 seconds of push-ups daily

Practicing yoga or tai chi for balance, flexibility and mindfulness

Eat your vegetables.

Vegetables help keep you healthy, as do fruits, whole grains, fish, nuts, legumes and lean proteins. Following heart-healthy food plans such as the Mediterranean diet provides your body with a balance of nutrients.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers an easy-to-use My Plate nutrition plan with daily portions of basic food groups. It recommends a variety of colorful produce—red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple—at mealtime.

Most adults get the nutrients they need from balanced diets. However, as you age, your body tends to produce less calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. Talk with your doctor about any concerns over deficiencies.

Here are other helpful eating tips:

Time meals throughout the day, eating every 3–4 hours; avoid bingeing at night

Don’t snack out of the bag; plate everything

Sit down to eat

Eat mindfully, not mindlessly while scrolling, watching TV or staring into the fridge

Go to bed.

Set a bedtime routine. Late nights tempt noshing, and lack of sleep can lead to eating more the next day.

To get the recommended 7 to 8 hours of nightly sleep, try:

Investing in a new mattress, pillows and comfy bedding

Lowering the thermostat

Reading a book, not a tablet

Turning off all screens at least an hour before bedtime

Remember other healthy habits.

Brush your teeth three times daily and floss nightly

Wash your face twice daily and use moisturizers (men too)

Wear sunscreen every day, year-round

Hydrate— eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily

Limit alcohol to one glass of wine per day for women and two glasses for men

Quit smoking

Before making major changes to health and wellness routines, consult with your healthcare provider. For more information on health and wellness services, contact Thibodaux Regional Wellness Education Center, 985.493.4765.