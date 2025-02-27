A Timeless Retreat – Chateau Chic

Nestled in the serene Highland Lakes community of Thibodaux, the Robichaux family‘s newly built home is a stunning blend of classic charm and modern functionality. Completed in November 2024, this meticulously designed residence reflects a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with thoughtful details throughout.

Designed by Lauren Sonier of LS Interiors, the home was brought to life with a vision of timeless tradition. The exterior boasts a classic all-painted brick façade, complemented by louvered shutters in a harmonious tone-on-tone palette. Inside, wood floors extend throughout the home, adding warmth and character to every space. The kitchen and baths are adorned with a sophisticated mix of quartz and quartzite, keeping the palette neutral while introducing a touch of depth and movement in the butler’s pantry.

Adding to the home’s cozy ambiance, two electric linear fireplaces are strategically placed—one in the main living area and another in the sunroom—providing a gentle glow on cooler days. Beyond aesthetics, the home was constructed with durability in mind, featuring completely solid sheeted walls for added strength and insulation.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home was designed with both beauty and functionality at the forefront. One of its standout features is the kitchen with double islands—a unique and practical design element. The first island serves as a working space with a prep sink, positioned conveniently parallel to the range for seamless meal preparation. The second island provides an inviting space for guests and family to gather, ensuring that the kitchen remains the heart of the home.

Adding to the ease of daily life, a butler’s pantry and food pantry sit directly behind the kitchen, offering dual access points for effortless flow and organization. The open floor plan allows the kitchen, dining, and living areas to blend seamlessly, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for entertaining and family life.

With its traditional style, elegant finishes, and well-planned design, the Robichaux family’s home is a perfect reflection of comfort and sophistication–a timeless retreat that will be cherished for years to come.