A View From Home – Chateau Chic

Tucked along the serene banks of Ouiski Bayou, this newly constructed home is more than just a place to live — it’s a peaceful retreat designed with intention, warmth, and heart.

The homeowners moved in about a year ago, having built the home from the ground up with one vision in mind: to take full advantage of the picturesque views. “The reason we chose to build our home here was mainly for the views!” they shared. “When drawing the plans, I made sure to work in plenty of windows facing the bayou side.”

The home’s design was a true family effort. “I basically designed the layout of my home myself, with the help of my daughter,” the homeowner said. That personal touch is evident throughout the space, from the light

and airy atmosphere to the thoughtful layout that prioritizes both comfort and beauty.

Spanning 3,600 square feet, the home includes five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Its design leans into a peaceful, cohesive color palette, creating a tranquil backdrop. “I tend to gravitate towards decor pieces that feel timeless and chic,” the homeowner said. “I’ve tried to curate a peaceful color palette within the home and keep things light and airy.”

A standout feature is the stunning Taj Mahal Quartzite countertops — a must-have that was on the list before the first shovel hit the dirt! It’s clear that the homeowners had a strong vision and didn’t compromise on the details.

Among the favorite spaces is the dining area, which was designed to be a welcoming spot for gatherings. A large, inviting table anchors the room, which is made even more meaningful by a custom piece from local artist Stacie Theriot — a painting of The Last Supper, one of the homeowner’s favorite biblical scenes.

The outdoor space is another favorite, especially with summer on the horizon. Overlooking the bayou, the backyard is a perfect setting for hosting friends and family, complete with a pool and relaxing views of the trees and water. “We are very excited with summer approaching to be able to host and enjoy the pool and relaxing view.”

With its peaceful setting, curated style, and warm, welcoming layout, this home is a beautiful example of building with purpose — and a whole lot of heart.