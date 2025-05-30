Altering Your Lifestyle Helps to Reduce Dementia Risks

Our physical and mental well-being is often impacted by risks such as aging and genetics, which are out of our control. However, we can alter certain behaviors and habits for better health.

Studies indicate that nearly 40% of dementia cases may be prevented or delayed with lifestyle and behavior changes. The Alzheimer’s Association identifies several risk factors and medical conditions harmful to brain health, including:

1. Diabetes

2. Alcohol

3. Blood pressure

4. Diet

5. Social and physical inactivity

6. Weight

7. Smoking

8. Stress and depression

9. Sleep

10. Mental acuity

Along with lowering risks of memory loss and cognitive decline, altering lifestyle behaviors can lessen risks for cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Diabetes management

When diabetes is not managed well, excess sugar remains in the blood and can damage the brain and other organs. Eating healthier, increasing physical activity and taking prescribed medications can help diabetes and lessen impact on the brain.

Alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol use can lead to learning and memory problems including dementia. The CDC recommends limiting alcohol intake to two drinks or less a day for men and no more than one drink a day for women.

Lower blood pressure

High blood pressure limits blood flow to the brain, impairing cognitive abilities and memory and, in worst cases, increasing risk of stroke. Healthy eating habits, regular physical activity and prescribed medications help lower blood pressure.

Healthy diet

Dietary changes benefit physical and mental health. Green leafy vegetables, berries, healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados, fish and seafood are considered brain-healthy foods. Consumption of ultra-processed foods is linked to higher dementia risk.

Physical and social activity

Staying physically and socially active helps keep the brain healthy. A minimum 2.5 hours weekly of moderate-intensity exercise, plus a couple of hours of strength training increases blood flow to the brain. Maintain regular contact with family and friends to avoid loneliness and depression, which can also lead to cognitive decline.

Healthy weight

Healthy diets and regular exercise help maintain a healthy weight. These factors also contribute to healthy cholesterol levels, another risk factor for brain health.

Smoking

Stopping smoking can lower risks for dementia, stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Stress and depression

Life balance with minimal stress helps minimize depression and anxiety and support brain health. Practice yoga, read, birdwatch, garden or take quiet walks.

Quality sleep

Restful sleep, from 7 to 9 hours nightly, supports brain health. Maintain the same daily sleep-wake cycle, close all screens 1 to 2 hours before bed and keep the room cool.

Active learning

Challenging the mind keeps it busy and healthy. Take continuing education classes, learn new skills, take up a hobby, pick up a paintbrush or learn a new language. Sharp mental acuity benefits brain health and reduces dementia risks.

Talk with your healthcare provider about maintaining a healthier lifestyle. For more information contact Thibodaux Regional Neurology Clinic, 985.493.3090.