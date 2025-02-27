While Louisiana has no shortage of fun parties to attend, our local festivals are truly able to capture the heart and soul of what makes the bayou area so special—and the Hache Grant Association‘s annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie is one of those events.

Making it‘s return on March 22 from 10 AM to 10 PM in downtown Houma, the Boucherie has been a staple of Terrebonne Parish’s festival lineup for five years and counting. “The Boucherie started in 2021 as an event to honor our Cajun culture and bring people in our community back together after COVID-19,” said Hache Grant Association President Manny Merlos. “South Louisiana is all about family, food, and fun, so we wanted to create something that embodied that bayou spirit.”

The f irst Boucherie was spearheaded by founding Hache Grant Association member and inaugural President Noah Lirette, and quickly snowballed into the multi-faceted festival that it is today—drawing thousands of patrons to Houma’s historic downtown.

The Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie’s slogan is “food, fun, and fais do-do,” and the festival certainly lives up to those words, featuring over 5,000 lbs. of pork and 200 years of combined cooking experience from local chefs to create an unforgettable experience. There is also all-day live music from a variety of local bands, special cooking demonstrations, and a Kid‘s Corner. One of the most memorable parts of the day is the beloved Cajun Cup, an Olympic-style competition full of fun, Louisiana-themed events.

“We were thinking about something fun we could add to the festival that people might enjoy participating in and watching, and we came up with the Cajun Cup,” said Manny. “It‘s a really unique thing—we don’t have anything else like this around the area.”

The Cajun Cup events include a pirogue race in Bayou Terrebonne, a duck call competition, a penny nail drive, a chicken chase, and a barrel toss where local community members come together to show off their strength, Cajun style. Combined with the delicious food and swinging music, the Boucherie is the place to be this spring.

However, the Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie is not only about fun and good food—the festival also focuses on a long-term commitment to bettering our community. Proceeds from the festival go towards the Hache Grant Association’s revitalization projects in downtown Houma, including Hurricane Ida clean up efforts, the now-completed Houma Bandstand, and their current project, the Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail. All three of these projects aim to promote pride and spirit within the Houma community.

“It‘s been so rewarding to see the Boucherie grow. Knowing the community is coming together to preserve our Cajun culture is amazing,” said Manny. “Seeing families come out and enjoy the food, enjoy the music, and just have a great time brings something really special back into Houma.”