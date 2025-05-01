Breakthrough Treatments and Vital Facts to Save the Brain From a Stroke

There was a time when stroke resulted in debilitating loss of mobility, cognitive impairment or death. Over the past 15 years, breakthrough treatments and vital, life-saving facts help patients prevent and recover from stroke with minimal damage.

Remember time is brain. A clot can immediately block a blood vessel that feeds brain tissue or a blood vessel may burst. When brain cells are starved of nutrients and oxygen, they begin to die at a rate of about 2 million per minute.

As a designated Primary Stroke Center, Thibodaux Regional Health System provides the highest quality of care for stroke treatment. This means you don’t have to travel far to receive superior stroke care which can lead to improved outcomes and a higher quality of life.

What are the warning signs of a stroke?

Know the acronym—B.E. F.A.S.T.

B alance issues

alance issues E ye or vision changes

ye or vision changes F ace drooping

ace drooping A rm or leg that’s suddenly impaired

rm or leg that’s suddenly impaired S lurred speech

lurred speech Time to call 9-1-1

Watch for sudden numbness on one side of the body, confusion or severe headache. Women may also experience weakness or fatigue, and nausea or vomiting.

Warning signs are generally the same for hemorrhagic (ruptured blood vessel), ischemic (clot blocks blood flow) and transient ischemic attacks (TIA, commonly called warning or mini-strokes).

What are the risks?

Strokes occur in the brain. However, the strong connection between brain and heart impacts the risks. Improving heart health can improve brain health.

Cardiovascular conditions —Atrial fibrillation (A-fib, irregular heart rhythm), heart failure, coronary heart disease and high blood pressure can contribute to increased stroke risks and dementia. When the heart doesn’t function well, neither does the brain. Prevention and early detection are key to maintaining both.

—Atrial fibrillation (A-fib, irregular heart rhythm), heart failure, coronary heart disease and high blood pressure can contribute to increased stroke risks and dementia. When the heart doesn’t function well, neither does the brain. Prevention and early detection are key to maintaining both. Physical inactivity —The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity for adults. Walk, swim, take the stairs.

—The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity for adults. Walk, swim, take the stairs. Smoking —Just don’t or stop. Call our Quit Smoking for Life cessation program, (985) 449-4686.

—Just don’t or stop. Call our Quit Smoking for Life cessation program, (985) 449-4686. Stress —Try reducing stress by being mindful in your daily activities. Mediate, practice yoga, take nature walks, get plenty of sleep, stop doom scrolling, bird watch.

—Try reducing stress by being mindful in your daily activities. Mediate, practice yoga, take nature walks, get plenty of sleep, stop doom scrolling, bird watch. Poor nutrition—According to the American Heart Association (AHA), poor nutrition is the leading cause of cardiovascular disease. Consider the MIND diet, a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets designed for heart and brain health

– Lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, lean protein and healthy fats

– Limited sodium, saturated fat and added sugars

– A recent international study indicates that “fizzy” drinks—from carbonated sodas to seltzers—may increase stroke risk. Opt for “still” water and fresh fruit juices

– Limited alcohol consumption

Talk with your doctor about maintaining a healthier lifestyle and reducing stroke risks. For more information contact Thibodaux Regional Neurology Clinic, 985.493.3090.