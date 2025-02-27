Every great event has a story, and the Cast Iron Cook-Off in Houma is no exception. What began as a unique fundraising idea has grown into an annual community celebration that brings people together over a shared love for food and service.

The idea for the Cast Iron Cook-Off was born from a long-standing tradition in the Rotary Club of Houma, where newer members collaborate on a fundraising project for the year. When former Rotarian Angie Walsh shared her vision of a cook-off centered around cast iron cookware, it was an idea too good to pass up. The versatility of cast iron allowed teams to prepare an incredible variety of dishes, making it a perfect fit for the event. Since its inception in 2019, the cook-off has continued to evolve and flourish, skipping only one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its sixth year, the event has become a staple in the community, drawing an ever-growing crowd eager to taste the creativity on display.

Each year, the event attracts more than 2,000 attendees, with participation and excitement continuing to rise. Last year saw an unexpected but welcome surge of 1,000 additional guests compared to the previous year, demonstrating the festival’s increasing popularity. With 35-40 teams competing in multiple categories—Meat/Game, Seafood, Dessert, and Lagniappe (everything else)—there’s no shortage of culinary delights for attendees to enjoy.

South Louisiana is known for its adventurous and flavorful cuisine, and the Cast Iron Cook-Off is a testament to that reputation. Some of the most unique dishes prepared in past years include turtle sauce piquante, duck à l’orange, ragu patat, pork route, crawfish cornbread pancakes, and boudin dip. The creativity of the teams keeps the festival fresh and exciting, ensuring that every year brings new surprises to the table.

Beyond the food and festivities, the heart of the event lies in its mission to give back to the community. Proceeds are divided between the Rotary Club of Houma’s service projects and a selected local nonprofit organization. In 2023, funds were used to provide carbon monoxide monitors to all 13 fire districts in Terrebonne Parish, helping keep first responders safe. Last year, the event supported the Start Corporation’s Veteran Program by stocking a food pantry for local veterans year-round. This year, proceeds will benefit the Bayou Equity Youth Foundation’s Mom Pantry program, which supplies food and hygiene products to over 2,000 local students in need.

The Cast Iron Cook-Off is more than just a food festival—it’s an experience. Nowhere else will you find an array of dishes like pork belly sliders, corn maque choux, poodoo wonton tacos, and ribeye rangoons, all in one place for an affordable admission price. The event is also family-friendly, offering a welcoming atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

The 2025 Cast Iron Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, March 15, from 11 AM to 3 PM in Downtown Houma. This year’s entertainment will be provided by Beep Beep and the Jeeps, ensuring great music to accompany the delicious food. Admission is just $10, with discounts available for children.

Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-time visitor, the Cast Iron Cook-Off promises an unforgettable day of food, fun, and community spirit.