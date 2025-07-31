Century-Old Gem Gets a New Chapter – Chateau Chic

When Amy and Leslie Bundy purchased the home in April 2023, they weren’t just buying a house – they were breathing new life into a piece of local history. Originally built in 1902 on Verret Street, this beautiful home was relocated to its current address on Suthon Avenue in 1966. With over a century of memories in its bones, the house needed thoughtful restoration and a whole lot of love.

“It’s always been my dream to renovate a historic house,” Amy shares. “The whole process was amazing. My husband and I never felt like we were working. We’d just say, ‘We’re going play’ when it was time to head over for a new project.”

Their passion is evident in every inch of the 2,600-square-foot space. Before they could even begin personalizing it, the Bundys tackled major repairs. The home hadn’t been painted in over 40 years, and Hurricane Ida had left its mark. Water damage required the replacement of nearly all the ceilings, and sheetrock was used extensively throughout. Perhaps the most daunting project was in the kitchen, which had sunk nearly a foot. It had to be carefully jacked up, and a wall between the kitchen and dining room was removed to create a more open, welcoming flow.

Despite the challenges, the result is nothing short of breathtaking. The home’s original wood floors were lovingly preserved, adding warmth and authenticity to every room. Two fireplaces add a sense of history and charm, while a rounded front porch stands as Amy’s favorite spot in the house. “That porch is what sold me,” she admits. “It’s where I go to slow down and take it all in.”

Inside, the heart of the home is the grand foyer. With its whimsical wallpaper and bold, joyful colors, it reflects the Bundys’ playful approach to design. “The foyer is the glue to this home,” Amy says. “I couldn’t help but have fun with it.”

The home features four spacious bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a powder room, all touched with what Amy describes as “eclectic décor full of character.” There’s a hint of New Orleans in the architecture and spirit with a historic soul paired with an artist’s flair.

From jacking up a kitchen to layering in bold wallpaper, the Bundys have done more than restore a house—they’ve created a home that honors the past while joyfully embracing the present. “We called it ‘Amy’s Playhouse,’” Leslie jokes, but anyone who steps inside can see: it’s more than play. It’s passion and purpose that have come together to create a stunning property. The Suthon home currently serves as a bed and breakfast, and can be booked through Air BnB.