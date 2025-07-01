Coastal Calm: A Fresh Take on a Grand Isle Camp – Chateau Chic

Tucked away on Louisiana’s treasured coastline, this Grand Isle camp recently underwent a stunning refresh by decorator Shannon Bella. She brought new life to the space with a serene palette of blues and greens, creating a cohesive flow that mirrors the Gulf waters just outside the door.

In the heart of the home, the living room invites relaxation with a spacious sectional piled high with pillows in soft sky and seafoam hues. A patterned rug, leafy green accents, and a large wall of symmetrical prints add depth and visual balance, while natural light pours in through crisp white blinds and breezy curtains.

Throughout the camp, Shannon focused on comfort without sacrificing style. In the main bedroom, an elegant floral wall sculpture and a pair of gold-rimmed mirrors bring an upscale touch, complemented by botanical-print pillows and layered linens in calming tones. A pair of twin beds in the guest room are framed by bold green headboards and vibrant artwork, perfect for hosting family and friends in coastal comfort.

Thoughtful details carry through every corner, from the playful pelican paintings to a curated gallery of coastal photographs that nod to the island’s charm. Even the bathroom feels refreshed, with a sparkling light fixture and a vanity that blends function with flair. Finishing touches, like a trio of green ginger jars on a rattan-accented cabinet blend natural textures with coastal elegance.

This Grand Isle retreat now feels both restful and refined—a place to step away, soak in the view, and feel like you’re exactly where you belong.

HOUMATIMES.COM EXCLUSIVE: Check out the before images only found here!