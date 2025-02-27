Colorectal Cancer Increasing in Younger Patients

Once considered a disease mostly affecting older individuals, colorectal cancer is now a leading cause of cancer deaths in people under 50. Alarmingly, Louisiana has among the country‘s highest incidence rates of colorectal cancer.

However, the disease is highly treatable when detected early. Knowing warning signs and risks can help patients discuss concerns and screening options with their doctors.

March is National Colorectal Awareness Month and a good time for anyone 45 and older to schedule a screening. Call Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute at (985) 493-4008 to find out more.

Here are other key points to keep in mind.

Rising Rates in Young Adults

Over the past decade, cancer rates overall continue to rise in people under 50, with colorectal cancer being a primary driver. Many cases are diagnosed at later stages because younger individuals nor their doctors may not suspect it, particularly if there‘s no family history of colorectal cancer.

Risk Factors

Family history and genetics—Family history of colon cancer or genetic conditions such as Lynch syndrome increase risk. However, since underlying genetic risks have not increased significantly over the past few decades, environmental and lifestyle factors are likely culprits behind the rise of early-onset cancers.

Diet and lifestyle—High consumption of ultra-processed foods and red meats, low fiber intake, obesity, lack of exercise and heavy alcohol or tobacco use raise risk.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—Conditions like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis also increase the likelihood of developing colon cancer.

Gut inflammation—Research shows chronic inflammation as a cause behind most chronic illnesses including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and arthritis.

Symptoms to Monitor

No matter your age, watch for symptoms such as:

Change in bowel habits such as persistent diarrhea or constipation;

Blood in stool or rectal bleeding;

Unexplained weight loss;

Abdominal pain or cramping;

Fatigue or weakness;

Feeling that bowel does not completely empty.

Early Detection

Colorectal cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms in the early stages. That‘s why it’s important to remain vigilant about your body.

Know your family history—If colon cancer runs in your family, you may need screening before age 45, the recommended age for average-risk adults.

Colonoscopy—If you have symptoms or risk factors or have reached 45, talk to your doctor about a screening.

At-home tests—Stool tests administered at home check for genetic changes in stool cells that could indicate colorectal cancer.

Prevention Steps

Eat more fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Limit processed foods and red meats.

Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

Listen to your body, and don’t dismiss unusual digestive issues.

Early detection saves lives, and awareness is key. Stay up to date on screenings to lower your colorectal cancer risk. Start by calling Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute at 985.493.4008.